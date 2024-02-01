Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has received criticism from tennis fans after defending Jannik Sinner against backlash for his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sinner clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, making history as the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam title since Adriano Panatta, who triumphed at the 1976 French Open. He also joined the ranks of Panatta and Nicola Pietrangeli as only the third Italian man to win a Major title. Pietrangeli secured two Roland Garros titles, in 1959 and 1960, before the Open Era.

The 22-year-old received a hero's welcome upon returning to Italy following his triumph. He was also invited to visit Giorgia Meloni's office for a meeting, where he shared a warm hug with the Italian Prime Minister and posed for pictures with her.

Tennis fans were left disappointed by Jannik Sinner's warm embrace with Meloni, given her apparent controversial far-right views. She is known for promoting anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Rennae Stubbs, however, stood up for the World No. 4 amid the controversy, highlighting his compassion and suggesting that Italy should take pride in such a person.

"You will not meet a nicer guy than Jannik Sinner ! Whatever your politics or his, this guy is a guy all Italians should be proud of," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Stubbs' justification for Jannik Sinner's meeting with the Italian Prime Minister did not sit well with tennis fans. One fan questioned whether she would maintain the same perspective if Coco Gauff shared a similar hug with former US President Donald Trump, a controversial right-wing figure akin to Meloni.

"Yeah but how would you react to Coco Gauff hugging Trump warmly?" the fan commented.

Another fan claimed that Stubbs had reserved harsher words for Jelena Ostapenko's on-court behavior than she had for the 22-year-old embracing a 'neofascist.'

"You were harsher on Jelena Ostapenko for her behavior on a tennis court than on Sinner hugging a neofascist," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jannik Sinner back in training just days after his historic Australian Open triumph

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

Jannik Sinner has wasted no time in resuming his training after his Australian Open triumph, engaging in a workout session mere days after his victory. Despite a busy schedule, the 22-year-old made time to hit the gym before his commitments in Rome.

"Back to it before a busy day later in Roma," he posted on X.

The World No. 4 has opted to forgo his title defense at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he emerged victorious last year by defeating Maxime Cressy 7-6(3), 6-3 in the final of the ATP 250 event.

Jannik Sinner is expected to make a return to the court at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. The Italian reached the final of the ATP 500 event in 2023. However, he fell short of winning the title as Daniil Medvedev claimed a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over him in the final.