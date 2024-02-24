Anna Kalinskaya's impressive run to the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships final, which includes wins over Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, has impressed tennis fans.

Kalinskaya has backed up her quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open with a stellar run to the final of the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. After navigating her way through the qualifiers, the Russian advanced to the third round of the main draw with dominant straight-sets wins over Storm Hunter and Cristina Bucsa.

The 25-year-old triumphed over ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals. Subsequently, she emerged victorious against third seed Coco Gauff, winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kalinskaya then pulled off a stunning upset against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, defeating the Pole 6-4, 6-4 to record her third consecutive win over a top-10 opponent. In doing so, she also became the first-ever qualifier to reach the final in Dubai.

Tennis fans marveled at Anna Kalinskaya's journey to the final of the WTA 1000 event, with one fan likening it to a Grand Slam final run.

"Kalinskaya is essentially on a Grand Slam final run," the fan posted.

"ANNA KALINSKAYA INTO 1000 FINAL AFTER 3 CONSECUTIVE TOP 10 PLAYERS WHAT A RUN," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, another fan humorously predicted that Kalinskaya would lose to Jasmine Paolini in the final, invoking the "Raducanu-Fernandez Law."

This presumably refers to Emma Raducanu's win over Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open final, despite the latter having navigated a much tougher route to the title clash, defeating the likes of third seed Naomi Osaka and second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

"By the Raducanu-Fernandez Law she will now lose to Paolini in the final," the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I knew if I didn’t stay calm and aggressive Iga Swiatek's gonna destroy me" - Anna Kalinskaya on Dubai SF win over Pole

Following her remarkable triumph in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Anna Kalinskaya emphasized the importance of maintaining her composure and aggression to pull off the win over the "unbelievable" Iga Swiatek.

The Russian also conveyed her delight at the chance to face the World No. 1, expressing enthusiasm for future matchups.

"Iga Swiatek’s a great player. I knew if I didn’t stay calm and aggressive she’s gonna destroy me," she said in her post-match interview.

"That was the plan. To stay aggressive. Move her a lot. I’m happy I won. She’s unbelievable. I’m happy I had the chance to play against her. I’m sure we’ll play a lot in the future,” she added.

Kalinskaya will take on Jasmine Paolini in the final in Dubai on Saturday, February 24. Paolini defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6(6) to book her place against the Russian.