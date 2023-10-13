"By far best looking participants": Roger Federer's ex-coach reminisces over star-studded 2006 ATP Finals photoshoot ft. Rafael Nadal, Andy Roddick

Roger Federer's ex-coach Ivan Ljubicic recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing a picture of the eight participants of the 2006 ATP Finals in Shanghai, calling them “by far best looking Finals participants”.

The picture features some of the greatest names in tennis, such as Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Roddick, and David Nalbandian, as well as other top players of that era, such as James Blake, Nikolay Davydenko, Tommy Robredo, and Ljubicic himself.

The nostalgic journey was reignited on Thursday, October 12, when a user brought back the golden memories of the 2006 ATP Finals with a tweet. Ljubicic, cherishing the camaraderie and light-hearted moments from the past, shared the tweet with his amusing observation about the good looks of the finalists.

"By far best looking Finals participants," Ljubicic wrote.

Expand Tweet

The post reminded Ljubicic’s impressive performance in 2006 when he reached his career-high ranking and made it to his first and only Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open.

The 2006 ATP Finals was the season-ending event for the best eight singles players and doubles teams on the ATP Tour. It was the 37th edition of the year-end singles championships and the 32nd edition of the year-end doubles championships.

A look back at Roger Federer's performance at the 2006 ATP Finals in Shanghai

Roger Federer at the Tennis Masters Cup in Shanghai

Roger Federer capped off a remarkable 2006 season by winning his third Tennis Masters Cup title in Shanghai, China. The Swiss defeated American James Blake in a one-sided final, 6-0, 6-3, 6-4, to claim his 12th title of the year and his 45th overall.

The Swiss was dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five matches he played, dropping only two sets. He breezed past Andy Roddick, Ivan Ljubicic, and David Nalbandian in the round-robin stage before dispatching his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, 6-4, 7-5.

In the finals, he faced Blake, who had upset David Nalbaldian in the other semifinal. The 20-time Grand Slam champion showed no mercy to the American, who was playing in his first Masters Cup final and defeated him in straight sets.

Federer’s triumph in Shanghai was the perfect ending to one of the greatest seasons in tennis history. He won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, losing only to Nadal in the French Open final. He also won four ATP Masters titles and reached the final of two more, finishing the year with a 92-5 record.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins