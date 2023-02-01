Novak Djokovic finally received the green light for his entry into the 2023 US Open after the American government issued a statement on Monday (January 31) saying that all COVID-19 emergency measures will end on May 11.

The Serbian's refusal to get vaccinated prevented him from participating in the Grand Slams in Australia and America last year. The Australian government eased their COVID-19 measures at the start of the 2023 season, which helped Djokovic participate in the Major Down Under, where he clinched a record-extending 10th title. However, fans remained skeptical about the 35-year-old's participation in the US Open for the second consecutive year.

With the announcement of America easing their COVID-19 measures, Djokovic's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there will be no restrictions that will prevent the player's entry into the country even if he is not vaccinated.

In light of the news, several fans expressed their delight on social media for the Serb. One user stated that the calendar year slam is "very much on" for the World No. 1 as it is certain that there will be no issues for him to take part in the other two Grand Slams of the season and possibly make a clean sweep, having won the Australian Open title already.

"The calendar year slam is very much on for Djokovic," read the tweet.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. The calendar year slam is very much on for Djokovic twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… The calendar year slam is very much on for Djokovic twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Another fan felt that it would be "great" to see him play in the USA this time around. However, he expressed his irritation at the authorities for having banned him last year even though he played in 2020 and 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

"Great that he will be able to play. Madness that he was allowed to play in 2020,2021 but banned in 2022," they wrote in their tweet.

Andy Finlayson @finlayson_94 @gasparlanca Great that he will be able to play. Madness that he was allowed to play in 2020,2021 but banned in 2022. @gasparlanca Great that he will be able to play. Madness that he was allowed to play in 2020,2021 but banned in 2022.

One user felt that if the World No. 1 cannot play in the Indian Wells or Miami Open, which is set to take place when COVID-19 measures are in place, he could use that time to rest and reenergize for a shot at the Calendar Slam.

"Not too bad after all if he can't play Indian Wells and Miami because he'll be able to rest. If he hadn't travelled to Tokyo 2 years ago he would have probably achieved the calendar slam...which he'll probably get this year," read a tweet.

🇷🇸DJOKOVIC & 🇺🇸SANDGREN 🎾FAN 🇨🇴🇨🇦 Daniel @NovakCanada Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Not too bad after all if he can't play Indian Wells and Miami because he'll be able to rest. If he hadn't travelled to Tokyo 2 years ago he would have probably achieved the calendar slam...which he'll probably get this year. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Not too bad after all if he can't play Indian Wells and Miami because he'll be able to rest. If he hadn't travelled to Tokyo 2 years ago he would have probably achieved the calendar slam...which he'll probably get this year. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Ilorin Molière @lekisaki Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Potentially, the Serb could win all four majors this year. No more Roger and Rafa. It could be an expressway. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Potentially, the Serb could win all four majors this year. No more Roger and Rafa. It could be an expressway. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Bruce Daisley @brucedaisley Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Djokovic back in the running for a calendar slam. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Djokovic back in the running for a calendar slam. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

22 🇷🇸🐐 @djokerprime



We go step by step of course, next goal is RG and just RG.



Let's celebrate #22 twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. If Djokovic wins RG, he can be in favourable position to achieve Calendar Grand Slam.We go step by step of course, next goal is RG and just RG.Let's celebrate #22 If Djokovic wins RG, he can be in favourable position to achieve Calendar Grand Slam.We go step by step of course, next goal is RG and just RG.Let's celebrate #22 🐐😎 twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… https://t.co/K1l78mw8XX

John Doe @ronitchotlani @gasparlanca so this is the year of calendar slam then @gasparlanca so this is the year of calendar slam then

Dorina @Dorina92694990

I want only to stay healthy Nole 🤞🤞🤞 @gasparlanca Very,very good news 🥳I want only to stay healthy Nole🤞🤞🤞 @gasparlanca Very,very good news 🥳 🙌I want only to stay healthy Nole 🙏🙏🙏🤞🤞🤞

Tatiana Kondratieva @texet2994 Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Good news twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Sn_Gz @Sn_Gz twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. Good news for Novak Djokovic: the American government said on Monday that all covid-19 emergency measures will end on May 11, meaning the Serbian will have a green light to enter the country after that — US Open (and Cincinnati, etc) now possible. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… https://t.co/6VsnWb1Bp6

Novak Djokovic motivated to win "as many Grand Slams as possible"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic conveyed that he is still "motivated" to achieve more success and silverware despite reaching the tail end of his career.

Speaking at a press conference after winning the 2023 Australian Open, the 35-year-old stated that the trophies are the "biggest motivational factor" for him to play at the top level and will therefore try to win "as many Slams as possible."

"Of course I am motivated to win as many slams as possible. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete. That's the case without a doubt," he stated.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes