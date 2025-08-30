  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Novak Djokovic
  • "Cameron Norrie was absolutely correct" - Fans bring up Brit's 'prediction' as Novak Djokovic leaves court for MTO in US Open 3R

"Cameron Norrie was absolutely correct" - Fans bring up Brit's 'prediction' as Novak Djokovic leaves court for MTO in US Open 3R

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 30, 2025 02:34 GMT
Cameron Norrie (left), Novak Djokovic (right), Sources: Getty
Cameron Norrie (left), Novak Djokovic (right), Sources: Getty

Novak Djokovic took an off-court medical timeout (MTO) during his third-round clash against Cameron Norrie at the 2025 US Open. The development sparked reactions from several tennis fans, who brought up a subtle swipe the Brit took at the Serb ahead of the encounter.

Ad

Citing an issue with his lower back, the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion left the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to seek treatment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the buildup to the third-round clash, Cameron Norrie had hinted at Novak Djokovic potentially disrupting the match. The Brit told the media:

"I'm ready for him to play incredibly well. I'm ready for him to not be that good. I'm ready for him to disrupt the match for some reason and then come back and play incredibly well. He's incredibly good at competition and at tactics. He always finds a way to win."
Ad

Upon taking notice of the Serb taking an off-court MTO, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) cast their minds back to the Brit's take.

"So Norrie was absolutely correct in his pre match assessment," one fan wrote.
"Just as Cam said he would," commented another.
"The way norrie predicted this," another fan chimed in.
"Hmm Norrie predicted it," added one.
Ad
"Are people still falling for this? For real? How hard it is to see that he fakes and injury or issue every single match and then when his opponent changes his game wins easily?" a fan questioned.
"Here we go again. He will come back out and win," weighed in yet another fan.

Novak Djokovic advances to US Open 4R; clash against Jan-Lennard Struff next for Serb at Flushing Meadows

Novak Djokovic in action against Cameron Norrie at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Novak Djokovic in action against Cameron Norrie at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Despite Cameron Norrie's best efforts to halt Novak Djokovic's advance at the 2025 US Open, the Brit was ultimately unable to do so, as the Serb won the pair's third-round encounter 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3. Norrie played some brilliant tennis in the second set, but couldn't maintain his momentum. On the other side of the court, the Serb ruthlessly capitalized on the Brit's errors.

Ad

In the fourth round of the hardcourt Major, Djokovic is set to lock horns with Jan-Lennard Struff, the World No. 144 who entered the main draw after winning his qualifying matches. The German has produced one of the shocks of the tournament so far in the third round by defeating home hope Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.

The Serb and the German have faced each other on seven previous occasions, with the former winning all of them.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications