"Cameron Norrie was absolutely correct" - Fans bring up Brit's 'prediction' as Novak Djokovic leaves court for MTO in US Open 3R

Novak Djokovic took an off-court medical timeout (MTO) during his third-round clash against Cameron Norrie at the 2025 US Open. The development sparked reactions from several tennis fans, who brought up a subtle swipe the Brit took at the Serb ahead of the encounter.Citing an issue with his lower back, the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion left the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to seek treatment.In the buildup to the third-round clash, Cameron Norrie had hinted at Novak Djokovic potentially disrupting the match. The Brit told the media:&quot;I'm ready for him to play incredibly well. I'm ready for him to not be that good. I'm ready for him to disrupt the match for some reason and then come back and play incredibly well. He's incredibly good at competition and at tactics. He always finds a way to win.&quot;Upon taking notice of the Serb taking an off-court MTO, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) cast their minds back to the Brit's take.&quot;So Norrie was absolutely correct in his pre match assessment,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Just as Cam said he would,&quot; commented another.&quot;The way norrie predicted this,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Hmm Norrie predicted it,&quot; added one.&quot;Are people still falling for this? For real? How hard it is to see that he fakes and injury or issue every single match and then when his opponent changes his game wins easily?&quot; a fan questioned.&quot;Here we go again. He will come back out and win,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Novak Djokovic advances to US Open 4R; clash against Jan-Lennard Struff next for Serb at Flushing MeadowsNovak Djokovic in action against Cameron Norrie at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Despite Cameron Norrie's best efforts to halt Novak Djokovic's advance at the 2025 US Open, the Brit was ultimately unable to do so, as the Serb won the pair's third-round encounter 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3. Norrie played some brilliant tennis in the second set, but couldn't maintain his momentum. On the other side of the court, the Serb ruthlessly capitalized on the Brit's errors.In the fourth round of the hardcourt Major, Djokovic is set to lock horns with Jan-Lennard Struff, the World No. 144 who entered the main draw after winning his qualifying matches. The German has produced one of the shocks of the tournament so far in the third round by defeating home hope Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.The Serb and the German have faced each other on seven previous occasions, with the former winning all of them.