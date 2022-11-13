Cameron Norrie impressed by 9-year-old kid's flawless imitation of the Brit

Cameron Norrie has reacted to a video of a 9-year-old boy imitating his serve, as shared by Tennis Legends.

Norrie, the top-ranked British singles player, enjoyed a career-best season, racking up nearly 50 wins and two titles. The World No. 14 ended his 2022 campaign with a second-round loss to Corentin Moutet in a third-set tiebreak at the Paris-Bercy Masters a week ago.

In the video shared by Tennis Legend (courtesy Nicolas Rouanet), a nine-year-old boy imitated the left-handed Norrie's serve to near perfection and also hit a few forehands against a wall. Norrie responded:

"This is spot on."

Norrie was in contention to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, which starts on Sunday (November 13). However, a 5-6 run after making the second week at the US Open (lost to Andrey Rublev) put paid to his slim hopes.

Cameron Norrie's 2022 season

Cameron Norrie at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Cameron Norrie made a slow start to his 2022 campaign — losing his first four matches — including a first-round exit at the Australian Open.

However, the Johannesburg-born 27-year-old found form at Rotterdam — losing to eventual winner Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. Norrie continued his good form at his next stop in Delray Beach — where he beat home favorite Reilly Opelka to win his third career singles title.

Norrie then made the final at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in an all-lefty clash. The 27-year-old subsequently made the Indian Wells quarterfinals (lost to Carlos Alcaraz) and the fourth round in Miami (lost to Casper Ruud) to break into the top ten of the ATP singles rankings.

TENNIS @Tennis



Cam Norrie makes his Top 10 debut on the ATP rankings today, rising from No. 12 to No. 10.



In the last 12 months the Brit has won 56 matches and his first three ATP titles, including his first Masters 1000 crown at Indian Wells last fall. Welcome to the Top 10, @cam_norrie Cam Norrie makes his Top 10 debut on the ATP rankings today, rising from No. 12 to No. 10.In the last 12 months the Brit has won 56 matches and his first three ATP titles, including his first Masters 1000 crown at Indian Wells last fall. Welcome to the Top 10, @cam_norrie!🇬🇧 Cam Norrie makes his Top 10 debut on the ATP rankings today, rising from No. 12 to No. 10.In the last 12 months the Brit has won 56 matches and his first three ATP titles, including his first Masters 1000 crown at Indian Wells last fall.

After making the quarterfinals in Barcelona, Norrie won his first claycourt title in Lyon, beating Alex Molcan in three sets.

Norrie has also fared well on grass — making the quarterfinals in Eastbourne before reaching the last four at Wimbledon. Playing his first Major semifinal, the left-hander took a set off eventual champion Novak Djokovic but ran out of steam as the 21-time Grand Slam winner romped across the finish line.

The 27-year-old made a strong start to his campaign in the North American hardcourt swing, making the finals in Los Cabos, losing to Daniil Medvedev. After a second-round exit at the Canada Open, Norrie made the last four in Cincinnati (lost to eventual winner Borna Coric) and the fourth round at the US Open.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1007 votes