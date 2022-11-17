"Can you do this for all our anniversaries" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian thanks Good Morning America for special anniversary video

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian thanked Good Morning America for a video they made for the couple's anniversary.

Serena and Ohanian celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and the television program compiled a minute-long video of the two for the occasion and shared it on social media.

The video had events and interviews about the couple speaking on one another, among other things.

Ohanian retweeted the video and thanked Good Morning America for it while also jokingly asking them if they could do the same for all their anniversaries.

Alexis Ohanian made a grand romantic gesture towards Serena Williams on their fifth anniversary by decorating their house with myriad bouquets full of red roses and adding a heart-shaped arrangement of flowers.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in Rome in 2015

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's first meeting came in Rome in 2015 when she was competing at the Italian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion spoke about the encounter at the Cavalieri Hotel. While speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, Serena said that Ohanian sat at the table next to herself and her friends and they were trying to get rid of him.

“So we were at this restaurant and, it was at the hotel we were staying at and I was in Italy and this guy shows up and the whole place is empty and this guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us and he opens his computer and he starts typing, and I’m just like, why? I was so angry. I was like, why is this guy here? And so we tried to get rid of him,” Serena Williams said.

“You know, my friend was like, listen, there’s a rat over there. He’s an Aussie, he was like ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! (in Australian accent) and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘you’re not afraid of rats?’, and he’s like, ‘Umm no I’m from Brooklyn but is there even really a rat there?’ I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him,” she added.

