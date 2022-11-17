Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wins her heart with the most romantic gesture as they celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s wedding anniversary is off to a great start. The adorable couple, who tied the knot on November 16, 2017, are celebrating their fifth anniversary this year.

Serena Williams’ husband made the grandest romantic gesture towards his lady love on their special day and she shared the sweet details of the same with her fans on social media.

Alexis Ohanian adorned their house with myriad bouquets full of red roses, and complemented it with a heart-shaped arrangement of flowers. Serena Williams was impressed and thanked Ohanian for the loving effort.

"Thank you, Alexis Ohanian," she wrote, "Another one; wherever I look," she further remarked, showing the bouquets placed around the house.

The tennis legend and the Reddit co-founder met by chance in May 2015, while they were having breakfast at the Cavalieri hotel in Rome, where Williams was competing. In December 2016, the duo were engaged at the same spot of their first meeting.

On 16 November 2017, two months after the birth of their daughter Olympia on September 1, the couple were married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Their star-studded “Beauty and Beast” themed wedding was attended by Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Anna Wintour and Eva Longoria to name a few.

"I was trying to get rid of him" – When Serena Williams revealed details about meet-cute encounter with now-husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams was on the Drew Barrymore show, where she revealed about her meet-cute encounter with Alexis Ohanian in Rome. The American tennis star hilariously admitted to being annoyed by Ohanian’s presence at first. She further explained the trouble she and her friends went through to get rid of him.

"So we were at this restaurant and, it was at the hotel we were staying at and I was in Italy and this guy shows up and the whole place is empty and this guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us and he opens his computer and he starts typing, and I’m just like, why? I was so angry. I was like, why is this guy here? And so we tried to get rid of him," she said.

"You know, my friend was like, listen, there’s a rat over there. He’s an Aussie, he was like ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! (in Australian accent) and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘you’re not afraid of rats?’, and he’s like, ‘Umm no I’m form Brooklyn but is there even really a rat there?’ " she chuckled, "I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him."

