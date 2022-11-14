Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian buys her special edition magazines, plans to have them "graded for posterity"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian stated that he is saving all of his wife's special edition ESPN magazines and having them graded for the future.

In honor of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, ESPN published an 80-page tribute issue in collaboration with Dotdash Meredith Premium Publishing.

A photo of the special edition of the magazine was shared on social media recently, which caught the eyes of Alexis Ohanian, who replied by saying that he loved the magazine and had ordered a few copies for himself. He even added that he would grade it for posterity.

“I love this. I got a few myself. Getting them slabbed and graded for posterity, too,” wrote Alexis Ohanian.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @Charisse_Tweets @serenawilliams @espn I love this. I got a few myself. Getting them slabbed and graded for posterity, too. @Charisse_Tweets @serenawilliams @espn I love this. I got a few myself. Getting them slabbed and graded for posterity, too.

"Damn, I hadn't even registered Reddit yet" - Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams' iconic 2004 US Open outfit

Serena Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open.

A photograph of Serena Williams rocking the US Open outfit from 2004 was recently posted on Twitter. In response to the tweet, Alexis Ohanian stated that he hadn't even registered Reddit, a social news aggregation website he had co-founded, and that he was still running his PHP Bulletin Board forum from the University of Virginia.

"Damn. I was still running my phpbb forum from my @uva apt, had just incorporated the LLC, and hadn't even registered reddit.com yet," he said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was known for both her skills and the outfits she sported on the courts. She wore a black blouse, a denim mini-skirt, and black boots at the 2004 US Open, which was considered to be one of her most recognizable outfits.

Serena Williams recently stated that her 2004 US Open outfit is among the top three she has ever worn.

"This is when Nike was introduced. I think of all the outfits I wear, and they say, “What was your favorite?” This one is always top three," Serena Williams told Vogue.

She revealed that although the clothing was made of jean material, it had been lightened so that she could compete on the court.

"I remember telling Nike, 'If I’m switching to you guys from Puma, I wanted more pizazz. I love what Andre Agassi wore when he wore the jeans shorts. I wanna wear a jeans skirt'. And so we designed this great jeans skirt, and it was a jean fabric, but it was very light, cause it had to be able to perform," she said.

"Then this amazing designer’s name was Owen, his name is Owen, he’s still at Nike, he designed the best shoes I’ve ever seen in my life, and he wanted me to wear a boot. I was like a boot? He was like, yeah, but then you can zip ’em off, and when you play, you play in the shoe. When this outfit debuted, I was sealed as a fashion icon in tennis. And since that day everyone was always looking for, 'Okay, what is Serena gonna wear on the court?'" she added.

Poll : 0 votes