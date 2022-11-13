"Damn, I hadn't even registered Reddit yet"- 18 years later, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian still in love with her iconic 2004 US Open outfit

American tennis player Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian remembered his wife's iconic 2004 US Open outfit.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was known for her game as well as the attires she wore on the court. Her 2004 US Open outfit consisted of a black top, a denim mini-skirt, and a pair of black boots. This outfit was one of Serena's most iconic attire.

A Twitter account shared an image of Serena Williams donning the 2004 US Open outfit. Alexis Ohanian replied to the tweet and said that he was still running his PHP Bulletin Board forum from the University of Virginia and hadn't even registered on Reddit.

"Damn. I was still running my phpbb forum from my @uva apt, had just incorporated the LLC, and hadn't even registered reddit.com yet," the 39-year-old tweeted.

Serena Williams was seeded third at the 2004 US Open and reached the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Sandra Kleinova, compatriot Lindsay Lee-Waters, 30th seed Tatiana Golovin, and 15th seed Patty Schnyder.

However, her journey came to an end in the final eight as she lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to eighth seed Jennifer Capriati in what was Capriati's final Grand Slam appearance.

"This one is always top three"- Serena Williams on her 2004 US Open outfit

Serena Williams in action at the 2004 US Open

Serena Williams said that her outfit at the 2004 US Open was among the top three she ever wore.

"This is when Nike was introduced. I think of all the outfits I wear, and they say, “What was your favorite?” This one is always top three," the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion told Vogue.

"I remember telling Nike, 'If I’m switching to you guys from Puma, I wanted more pizazz. I love what Andre Agassi wore when he wore the jeans shorts. I wanna wear a jeans skirt'. And so we designed this great jeans skirt, and it was a jean fabric, but it was very light, cause it had to be able to perform," Serena added.

She also heaped praise on the designer who designed her shoes for the tournament, stating that they were the best shoes she had ever seen in her life.

"Then this amazing designer’s name was Owen, his name is Owen, he’s still at Nike, he designed the best shoes I’ve ever seen in my life, and he wanted me to wear a boot. I was like a boot? He was like, yeah, but then you can zip ’em off, and when you play, you play in the shoe. When this outfit debuted, I was sealed as a fashion icon in tennis. And since that day everyone was always looking for, 'Okay, what is Serena gonna wear on the court?'" Williams said.

