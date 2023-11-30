"Can relate to expectations Coco Gauff has long faced" - Tracy Austin hails American's handling of pressure during historic US Open title run

Tracy Austin has showered praise on Coco Gauff for effectively handling pressure during her historic US Open title run.

Gauff surged to her maiden Grand Slam title at the New York Major in September. It was a daunting challenge for the teenager, burdened with high expectations from the home crowd.

Coco Gauff defeated Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Muchova before facing Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The 19-year-old fought back from a set down against the in-form Belarusian to become the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Austin, who also won the US Open as a teenager, said she could relate to the expectations Gauff had faced and credited her for managing them well.

"I was impressed by how well Coco managed the pressure on her way to winning the US Open. Having won the US Open as a teenager myself, I can relate to the expectations Coco has long faced," Tracy Austin said as quoted by Tennis.com.

Austin also reflected on how the World No. 3 improved since her first-round loss at Wimbledon.

"A tough first-round loss at Wimbledon motivated her to make a change, adding the highly experienced Brad Gilbert to her coaching team. She then had a turnaround summer, winning titles in D.C. and Cincinnati and arrived in New York with justifiably high hopes. Every time Coco played, the American crowd was heavily in her corner. And every time, Coco competed like a champion," she added.

Coco Gauff reflects on the 2023 season, says she saw the darkest and brightest days of her life this year

Coco Gauff at the 2023 China Open

Coco Gauff enjoyed a splendid season on the tour in 2023. However, the American admitted it was not all smooth sailing and that the season presented its own struggles.

Taking to social media earlier this month, Gauff said she saw the "darkest and brightest days" of her life this year.

"2023 season is officially over. Hard to sum of this season in a few words. I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I probably grew enough for 10 lifetimes between January & now lol," Gauff wrote on Instagram.

The American said she was proud of herself for the resilience she showed on the tour this season.

"I AM proud of myself. I am proud of the resilience showed. They really tried to count me out but it is all in God’s plan and His timing," she added.

Coco Gauff's 2023 season concluded at the WTA Finals, where she suffered a semifinal exit losing 2-6, 1-6 to Jessica Pegula. She finished in the No. 3 spot in the year-end rankings.