"Can someone tie this man down for just a week or something, I want him to heal" - Tennis fans react as Rafael Nadal trains after recovering from abdominal injury

Social media was buzzing on Tuesday as Rafael Nadal took to the practice courts for the first time since his withdrawal ahead of the Wimbledon semifinals almost two weeks ago. The Spaniard has been nursing an abdominal tear that ended his chances of a Calendar Grand Slam and it seems his recovery is going as per plan.

The Spaniard was seen ripping a few forehands during a training session at his academy in his hometown of Mallorca. He explained that after his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz, when the injury first surfaced, serving would be his biggest challenge on the road to recovery due to the stress it applies to the abdominal area.

After seeing visuals of Nadal's timely return to the court as his build-up to the US Open kicks off soon, tennis fans on social media were highly excited, as well as nervous, urging the 22-time Grand Slam champion to take it easy.

"Can someone tie this man down for just a week or something. I want him to heal," a fan expressed on Twiiter.

Aaron @chibikuma83 @nomatchwindyno Can someone tie this man down for just a week or something. I want him to heal

While there was nothing to suggest whether or not Nadal tried to serve, he certainly hit the forehand well and his movements looked good too. He sported his vintage sleeveless training jersey and a cap worn backwards during the practice session.

The Spaniard fought hard in his Wimbledon last eight match to win a five-set thriller despite struggling with the injury from the first set itself. He won his 19th consecutive Grand Slam match this season. While his Calendar Grand Slam bid saw an unfortunate end, Nadal is still unbeaten in Grand Slams this season.

"This just made my day! Looking forward to the U.S. Open!! Hope to see him there. If not, his health is way more important than a grand slam title," another fan tweeted after learning of the 36-year-old's return to training.

Kimberly Clem @KimberlyClem22 @WeAreTennis @PascaleMazel This just made my day! Looking forward to the U.S. Open!! Hope to see him there. If not, his health is way more important than a grand slam title.

ً @vettstappen Pascale @PascaleMazel Rafa à l'entraînement ce matin !!! 😎 https://t.co/f6IcL9ATo7 life is beautiful, the sun is out, the birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming twitter.com/pascalemazel/s…

Vanesa @_vc73_ @PascaleMazel @NorthwoodsLstnr Thank you so much for sharing this! You can't imagine how happy it made me! 🥺🙏

Rafael Nadal's outfits revealed for the American hard court swing and US Open

2019 US Open - Day 14

Rafael Nadal's outfits for the Toronto Masters, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open have been revealed. The Spaniard has mixed his usual style of kit with a bit of uniqueness for the American hardcourt swing. At the Masters events in Toronto and Cincinnati, the World No. 3 will be seen sporting a gray t-shirt with purple shorts, in a rather simple look.

At the US Open, however, Nadal's kit has a brownish red shade, giving him a very different look compared to the outfits he usually wears. While this particular kit is for night session matches at Flushing Meadows, he could be seen in the same kit as Toronto and Cincinnati during day session matches in New York.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) https://t.co/kKdUtohuQe

The Mallorcan last played at the US Open in 2019, when he won his fourth title at the New York Major. He missed the 2020 edition to prioritize playing in the French Open, which was scheduled to start shortly after the end of the US Open that year due to COVID-19. The Spaniard was forced to skip the 2021 US Open as his chronic foot injury ended his 2021 season after the French Open itself.

While the former World No. 1 had earlier expressed that he could skip the Cincinnati Masters this year, it will be interesting to see if he decides to play the event to get some more match time under his belt.

