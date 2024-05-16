Tennis fans recently reacted after reports suggested that Rafael Nadal will be travelling to Paris to compete in the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard will be looking to conclude what may be his last appearance at Roland Garros by winning his record-extending 15th title in Paris .

After missing the 2023 season due to injuries, Nadal made a comeback this season at the 2024 Brisbane International, reaching the quarterfinals. He then competed at the Barcelona Open, where he was defeated by Alex de Minaur in the second round. This was followed by a run to the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Nadal most recently participated in the Italian Open, where his campaign concluded in the second round after losing to Hubert Hurkacz. After the defeat, the Spaniard expressed doubts over his participation at the French Open.

"I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks," he said.

However, according to reports from the Spanish daily AS, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain, before heading to Paris to compete at Roland Garros.

Tennis fans were thrilled to hear this news and took to social media to express their opinions on the same

One fan mentioned that it was no surprise that Nadal would be playing at Roland Garros, recalling his 2022 French Open campaign where he had competed despite a troubled left foot that required multiple injections.

"And literally (almost) no one was surprised. Can't believe a few people on here thought he wouldn't play RG after he injected his foot to numb it in 2022 to play lol..." the fan posted on Reddit.

Several fans expressed their belief that the Spaniard would give his all in Paris.

"As a longtime Novak fanboy, I want nothing more than to see Rafa dominate one last time. A final dance for a true legend," a fan posted.

"He is going all out," a fan wrote.

"He won't miss RG even if he is not feeling well, it is his last one anyway," a fan posted.

Another stated that they want the 37-year old to win the 2024 French Open so that he can end his career on a high note.

"I used to hate Nadal winning every time at RG. Now I hope he somehow wins it to end this career on a blaze of glory," a fan posted.

"I think with so many top players injured, it gives extra motivation, hope he gets some easy opponents in initial rounds," a fan wrote.

Rafael Nadal won his last French Open title in 2022

French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam title overall at Roland Garros in 2022.

The Spaniard kicked off his clay court Grand Slam campaign by defeating Jordan Thompson with a score of 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, followed by a commanding victory over wild card Corentin Moutet with a score of 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the first and second rounds, respectively. He continued his winning streak by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the third round and Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the fourth.

The former World No.1 then overcame defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals and moved past Alexander Zverev 6-7(8), 6-6 (retd.) in the semifinal to secure his place in the final.

At the championship match, Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 to lift the title.

