"Can’t imagine a better 'passing of the torch' moment" - Tennis fans rejoice as Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz pulled off one of the biggest wins of his promising career yet, beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships to win his maiden SW19 title.

After losing the first set against the Serb on Sunday, Alcaraz crawled back into the contest by taking the next two sets. However, not one to give up, Djokovic took the fourth set to force a decider. Thankfully, an early break of serve and a surprising lack of nerves with history on the line ensured Alcaraz got home with a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win.

With the win, the World No. 1 won the second Major of his career, having previously won the US Open last year. He also became the second man to beat Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon (first being Andy Murray in 2013) as well as the first to beat him on Center Court in 10 years.

Tennis fans on social media were elated at the result, dubbing it a "passing of the torch" moment from the Big-3 era to the current generation. Alcaraz also beating the four-time champion in a best-of-five clash, widely considered the format where he is the most difficult to outlast, led to many claiming that the 20-year-old was the undisputed best player in the world at the moment.

"I can’t imagine a better “passing of the torch” moment than Carlos Alcaraz beating Novak Djokovic in five sets in the final of Wimbledon. What a player, what a match, what a moment, what an era."

"Carlos Alcaraz! The undisputed best player in the World! The BEST!!"

Carlos Alcaraz! The undisputed best player in the World!



The BEST!!

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano That was some of the best tennis I've ever seen.



Congrats to Carlos Alcaraz — a 2x Grand Slam champion at just 20 years old.



He hands Djokovic his first loss at Centre Court of Wimbledon in 10 years and stays World No. 1.



The match lasted nearly 5 hours!



The dude is a beast.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Time will tell, but that was a *seismic* result by Carlos Alcaraz to beat Djokovic with how well Djokovic had played at Could that finally be the torch-passing moment men’s tennis has waited more than a decade for?Time will tell, but that was a *seismic* result by Carlos Alcaraz to beat Djokovic with how well Djokovic had played at #Wimbledon in the short and long term.

Nike @Nike



An age in which age doesn’t matter and impossible shots are served with a smile



Congrats Carlos Alcaraz, youngest world no.1, on major no.2.



Your time has only just begun. The Alcaraz Era is upon us.An age in which age doesn’t matter and impossible shots are served with a smileCongrats Carlos Alcaraz, youngest world no.1, on major no.2.Your time has only just begun.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



- US Open Champion

- Wimbledon Champion

- Year-End #1

- Four Masters Titles

- Wins over Nadal x1 and Djokovic x2 Carlos Alcaraz at 20:- US Open Champion- Wimbledon Champion- Year-End #1- Four Masters Titles- Wins over Nadal x1 and Djokovic x2

Matt Zemek @mzemek



Carlos Alcaraz is no ordinary king. Such mastery of the full art of tennis. Matt Zemek @mzemek The Boy King. #Wimbledon In the course of history, when very young human beings have become kings, thrust into power by forces far beyond their control, they usually have had no idea how to conduct their duties and be leaders.Carlos Alcaraz is no ordinary king. Such mastery of the full art of tennis. twitter.com/mzemek/status/…

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 That is absolutely fucking OUTRAGEOUS. Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon champ, in five sets, beating the greatest tennis player of all time.



So fucking good.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Carlos Alcaraz is the NEW



Ended Djokovic's streak of 34 consecutive wins at the Championships, becoming the first Non-Fab 4 champion since 2002.



CARLITOS, YOU MADE HISTORY.



🥚🧠 THE MATADOR TAMED THE WOLF!Carlos Alcaraz is the NEW #Wimbledon champion, winning this title for the first time.Ended Djokovic's streak of 34 consecutive wins at the Championships, becoming the first Non-Fab 4 champion since 2002.CARLITOS, YOU MADE HISTORY.🥚🧠

The Body Serve Tennis Podcast @TheBodyServe Incredible. He climbed Mt. Djokovic and planted his flag



Take a bow, Carlos Alcaraz.



Wimbledon Champion

Carlos Alcaraz retains World No. 1 spot with Wimbledon final win over Novak Djokovic

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

In addition to the title, the World No. 1 spot was also on the line when Carlos Alcaraz took on Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon. With the win, the two-time Grand Slam champion will now retain his spot, while Djokovic remains No. 2.

The 20-year-old has 9,675 points to his name following his SW19 triumph. Djokovic, on the other hand, is less than a 1,000 points away and has 8,795 ranking points with him. Daniil Medvedev stays No. 3 after his run to the semifinals at the grass-court Major, the first of his career, and Casper Ruud remains No. 4 despite his early exit from Wimbledon.

