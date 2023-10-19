Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently opened up about her decision to leave her corporate job in order to accompany the American to his tournaments.

Taylor Fritz has been in a relationship with social media influencer Morgan Riddle since June 2020, having first interacted on the private dating app Raya. The couple soon began traveling together on the ATP tour.

At the time, Riddle, who previously worked as a real estate agent, was working a corporate job. The varying time zones while accompanying Fritz to his tournaments meant that she had to attend online meetings at odd hours.

Morgan Riddle shared the extent of their struggles in her recent interview with the C Magazine.

“Taylor and I had been together for two years. I’d been working a corporate job and was waking up at 3 a.m. to take meetings in the hotel room bathtub while he was sleeping,” she said.

The 26-year-old said that their conflicting schedules caused discord in their relationship, and they eventually reached a crossroads.

“It got to a point where I said, ‘I can’t make my life work with yours if our careers are not somehow intertwined,’” she said.

Morgan Riddle added that Taylor Fritz wanted her to accompany him to his matches throughout the season, which ultimately led to her pursuing a career as a social media influencer.

“He wanted me to travel with him full time — and he plays better when I’m there — so we said, ‘What are we going to do?’” she recalled.

"I didn't know anything about tennis when I met Taylor Fritz" – Girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2023 Laver Cup

Morgan Riddle has become a household name in the tennis community, thanks to her promotion of the sport in the United States. The social media influencer has been documenting her and Fritz’s touring life, and sharing the videos on her YouTube vlogging channel, thus giving the fans a peek into a never-before seen world of tennis players.

In her interview with the C Magazine, however, the influencer confessed that she had zero knowledge of the sport when she met Taylor Fritz.

“The first time I went to a game with Taylor it was apparent that the demographic was not my people. I grew up in Minnesota and did not have a single friend who played tennis, probably because we were more of a hockey state. I didn’t know anything about the sport when I met Taylor,” she recalled.

Riddle has since become familiar with the ins and outs of the sport. She has even carved out a niche, combining tennis and her love for fashion. The 26-year-old recently collaborated with a slow fashion brand called ‘Lottie NYC’ to release her first collection tennis jewelry collection.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend was also roped in by Wimbledon this year as the host of Wimbledon Threads, their official lifestyle and fashion series.

The social media influencer revealed how she scored the opportunity.

“The year before I had made this video about what people were wearing at Wimbledon that basically consisted of me standing outside the VIP entrance of Centre Court for about 10 hours over the course of three or four days,” she said. “The Whisper team, which is the production company for Wimbledon, saw the video and reached out because they were looking for fresh content to attract a younger audience.”