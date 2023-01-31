"Can’t be me" - Casper Ruud jokes about his videogame character having 80+ forehand and backhand stats

Casper Ruud pokes fun at his forehand and backhand stats in Matchpoint - Tennis Championships after Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka stated that her in-game character resembles him.

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships, a video game released in July 2022, promises a true-to-life on-court experience, authentic gameplay, a unique rivalry system and a deep career mode of the players you decide to play with.

Intrigued by the promise, one fan decided to download the game. To her surprise, the in-game avatars bore no resemblance to their real-life counterparts.

World No.16 Azarenka took note of the tweet and expressed her displeasure at her in-game self, commenting that she looked more like Ruud in the game.

The Norwegian joined in on the conversation, taking a dig at the Belarusian player's stats in the game. He joked that such forehand and backhand stats could never be him.

"Forehand level 80 and backhand level 90? Can’t be me..," he commented.

Azarenka, realizing that she had misspelled Ruud's last name, replied with a play on words, saying it was "rude" of her to misspell Ruud.

"I misspelled how rude of me," Azarenka replied.

"I misspelled how rude of me," Azarenka replied.

The two-time Australian Open champion also found Ruud's response hilarious.

"Too good Casper", she tweeted.

The same fan who posted the original tweet added to the conversation by sharing Ruud's in-game stats, which showed his forehand stat at 91 and backhand at 84.

"Congratulations on an incredible 10th Australian Open" - Casper Ruud congratulates Djokovic on his 22nd Grand Slam win

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud during the Nitto ATP Finals

World No. 4 Casper Ruud took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on his historic win Down Under. Djokovic's win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas marked his 10th title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has now equalled the record held by Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams won by a male player in the Open Era. The Spaniard and the Serbian are now at 22 Grand Slam titles, just one behind tennis great Serena Williams, who has won 23 singles Grand Slams in her career.

Ruud posted a picture of himself embracing Djokovic and congratulated the 35-year-old on his win.

"Congratulations on an incredible 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam. Amazing effort and tennis these past 2 weeks @djokernole," he wrote.

Ruud made a shock exit at the Melbourne Major when he was ousted by unseeded American Jenson Brooksby in the second round with a score of 6-3, 7-5, 6(4)-7, 6-2.

