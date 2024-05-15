"Can't stop, won't stop" - Paula Badosa sweats it out in the gym after Italian Open exit

Paula Badosa recently shared her inspiring image on Instagram where she was seen working out in the gym. Interestingly, the image displayed the poster of her compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the back.

Badosa recently got eliminated in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open after losing to Coco Gauff. The Spaniard has had an average season so far, having won only nine of her 19 matches. She entered Rome after a first-round exit in the Madrid Open. Badosa defeated the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Emma Navarro, and Diana Shnaider in the first three rounds of the WTA 1000 in Rome before crashing out.

The Spaniard exuded determination as she shared a workout snapshot, featuring a poster of former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the background of her gym. With a caption brimming with motivation, she showcased her commitment to a prospective comeback in the upcoming matches.

"Can't stop, won't stop," wrote the former World No. 2.

Badosa was sidelined from the sport due to multiple injuries. The Spaniard even struggled to perform well this season and also withdrew from multiple events.

Paula Badosa on wanting to feel like Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Italian Open

Iga Swiatek has reached the semifinals of the Italian Open. After an impressive performance at the Madrid Open, Swiatek will look to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title. She convincingly defeated Madison Keys in the quarterfinal encounter and dropped only four games against the American.

After the match, Swiatek reportedly expressed that she was in complete control over the ball, suggesting that it responded obediently to her every move.

Responding to that, Paula Badosa hilariously wrote that she wished she could have the same degree of control.

"I wish they would listen to me like they listen to her," wrote Badosa.

Swiatek and Badosa have encountered each other each other twice in their careers. The former World No. 2 faced the Pole for the first time at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where Swiatek faced a setback. Their second match took place in the WTA final in 2021, where Swiatek beat Badosa in the round-robin stage. Badosa reached the semifinals of the same tournament but was eliminated by Garbine Muguruza.

Paula Badosa and Swiatek will also participate in the Roland Garros, which will take place from May 20 to June 9. The Spaniard has never won a Grand Slam before and will look to clinch her first.

