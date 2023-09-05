Tennis fans have called for a blanket ban from tennis for a fan after he/she was accused by Alexander Zverev of using a "famous Hitler phrase" against him at the US Open.

On Monday, September 4, Zverev locked horns with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the New York Major at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The pair were locked in a tightly contested game, with the match heading into the fifth set at the time of writing.

The contest was paused in the middle of the third set after Zverev complained to the umpire that one of the fans had abused him by using a "famous Hitler phrase". Security was then sent to deal with the issue and they tracked down the culprit in 10 minutes.

One tennis media person (Kenny Ducey) took to social media to state that it was Brad Gilbert, who is currently serving as Coco Gauff's mentor, who helped security catch the offender.

Fans were quick to react to the issue on social media, with one asking for the culprit to be given a lifetime ban from the sport for his actions.

"Life Ban from tennis for that 'fan' please," said one fan.

When it was rumored that the fan's actions were due to him being intoxicated, one user opined that alcohol cannot be an excuse for such behavior in this day and age.

"Who the hell thinks this is appropriate in 2023? No amount of beers or alcoholic gives you an excuse to mark Hitler jokes or phrases. Revolting," stated one user.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Carlos Alcaraz awaits Alexander Zverev in US Open 2023 QFs

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 US Open.

If Alexander Zverev manages to get the better of Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16, he will next face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Matteo Arnaldi in his fourth-round contest.

While Alcaraz has been one of the strongest players on the tour in the last two years, Zverev has had the upper hand (3-2) against the Spaniard in their head-to-head clashes.

They most recently met in the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open earlier this year, where Alcaraz won in straight sets en route to clinching the title.