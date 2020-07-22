It is believed that behind every great student there is an even greater teacher. And that's true in tennis as well; every player, no matter how great he/she may have been, has always required training or guidance in some form or the other. For World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, that guidance has come from Marian Vajda.

The Serb has availed Vajda's services for nearly 15 years now, winning a slew of Slams along the way. During this partnership, he has also occasionally hired a few other assistants to be part of the team - including former player Dusan Vemic.

In a recent interview, Vemic was seen talking about his time with both Novak Djokovic and Marjan Vajda.

Novak Djokovic is an athlete who is not born every day: Vemic

Novak Djokovic has been discussed widely - and often disparagingly - in tennis circles lately. His involvement in the Adria Tour, controversial opinion about vaccines, and association with a pseudoscientist have all invited flak from the media and fans.

In that context, Vemic talking about Djokovic purely as a tennis player has come as a breath of fresh air.

Needless to say, Vemic showered his former student with richly deserved praise:

“Novak as we all know, is an athlete and tennis player who is not born everyday. He receives everything he is told in the best possible way and immediately optimizes it. One cannot understand how quickly he processes all the information.”

Novak Djokovic is one of the best returners in the game

Novak Djokovic is often attributed to have the most error-free game in men’s tennis. His inch-perfect returns combined with his exceptional defense show just how rapidly his mind works along with his body.

Vemic quite tactfully avoided speaking about the Adria Tour, but indirectly said that the experience would prove beneficial for Djokovic in the long run. The former coach also explained why he thinks that the long break could benefit the World No. 1:

“After everything that happened he can only be stronger, smarter and better. Whenever the tournaments start, he already has four months of training healthy, he is rested physically and mentally. He spent time with his family, everything is currently in balance. Knowing him, he needs a few matches and he will be at his highest level.”

Novak Djokovic will be looking to add to his Grand Slam tally at this year's US Open

Coaching Novak Djokovic a ‘dear part of my life’: Dusan Vemic

Every coach’s greatest gift is to watch their student deliver the goods on the biggest stage. And Dusan Vemic was very lucky in that regard.

Novak Djokovic delivered two Australian Opens and one US Open while Vemic was part of his team. The 44-year-old treasures these moments a lot, as his words show:

“It’s a very dear part of my life, it’s my second coaching job. The time, moments and tournaments we spent together were wonderful. I was completely focused on doing my best to help him and the Djokovic team to the maximum.”

Novak Djokovic has been champion at Australian Open 8 times

Vemic also spoke about Marian Vajda, who has been a constant member of Novak Djokovic’s coaching team. He has mostly served as the head coach, but was displaced by Boris Becker for three years in 2014-16 (while still remaining part of the team).

Vajda is currently once again the head coach of the World No. 1, and Vemic had nothing but praise for the Slovak:

“He is a great person, a fantastic coach with a lot of experience, calm and composed. He is always collected and concentrated on the basics of tennis.”