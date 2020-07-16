Pseudo-scientist accompanies Novak Djokovic to St. Procopius temple & Jahorina mountains in Bosnia

The lockdown period has not done Novak Djokovic any favors. His project Adria Tour failed massively despite having noble intentions, as it became a COVID-19 hotspot and put the health and welfare of tennis players and attendees in danger.

Since then, Novak Djokovic has tried to distance himself from all the 'negative energy' by flying off to Bosnia & Herzegovina with his family. But it seems the Serb just can't catch a break when it comes to attracting controversy.

Djokovic was recently pictured with the highly controversial pseudo-archaeologist Semir Osmanagic, who has claimed that the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun in Visoko is a cure for COVID-19. But local reports by B92 suggest the World No. 1's trip to the Pyramid of the Sun was not all; Novak Djokovic has visited several other locations in Bosnia with the infamous guru.

Novak Djokovic & family go to the Jahorina Mountains by helicopter

After visiting the Pyramid of the Sun in Bosnia's Visoko region, Novak Djokovic and his family decided to have some quality family time at a ski resort in the Jahorina Mountains. The 17-time Grand Slam champion clearly wants to dedicate his downtime to his family, as he has refused to indulge in any media or public appearances in Bosnia.

It is believed that Novak Djokovic and his family boarded a private helicopter to fly to the mountains of Jahorina. Notably, they were also accompanied by the Bosnian archaeologist Osmanagic.

It seems as though Novak Djokovic has become good friends with the pseudo-scientist, whose claims about "natural healing" and "ion theory" have been refuted by several experts.

Novak Djokovic visits the temple of St. Procopius

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic also met the former president of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, after arriving in the region. It is believed that the Djokovic family later visited the temple of St. Procopius - a catholic church of Bohemian cleric Procopius of Sazava, who was born in the year 970.

Novak Djokovic has come to believe in the spiritual in the recent years

Novak Djokovic's detours to these spiritual and archaeological locations with the Bosnian guru have raised plenty of eyebrows, as his association with Semir Osmanagic does not reflect well on an icon of his stature.

Then again, Osmanagic has claimed he strengthened his immune system by spending a lot of time in the forest among the trees - recalling Novak Djokovic's own claims of getting bursts of energy by hugging trees. Perhaps the association is not so strange after all.

The Bosnian guru doubling up as Djokovic's personal tour guide continues to take him to different places, as the World No. 1 tries to forget the Adria Tour mishap which left the entire tennis world reeling.