When you are the best tennis player in the world, you can't afford to put a single foot wrong. And that is the case more than ever with Novak Djokovic, who is still facing a lot of backlash for his disastrous Adria Tour.

It would be fair to say that he has been taking more than a few steps wrong lately.

In the most recent Djokovic news making headlines, the World No. 1 has been spotted with highly controversial guru from Bosnia Semir Osmanagic.

Novak Djokovic's visit to the 'Healing Pyramids'

Novak Djokovic visited the cultural site 'Pyramid's of the Sun' in Bosnia's Visoko region yesterday. But what is particularly noteworthy is that the Serb wasn't alone in this visit.

Djokovic was accompanied by the controversial pseudo-archaeologist and spiritual guru Semir Osmanagic, who is infamous for making various scientifically refuted claims to promote the site as a tourist attraction. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Novak Djokovic with Semir Osmanagic. Credits: Blick

The Texas-based Bosnian author has also claimed that the Pyramids have a healing effect against coronavirus!

No, you did not read that wrong. In an attempt to promote his pseudo-archaeological endeavor, Osmanagic has made a bizarre claim that the Bosnian Pyramids are a cure for COVID-19.

The Bosnian pyramid complex is a formation of of a cluster of natural hills which Semir Osmanagic claims to have discovered himself. The pseudo-scientist also claims that these hills are the largest human-made ancient pyramids on Earth.

This claim has been repeatedly refuted by experts, including geologists and actual archaeologists, whose studies show that the hills are natural formations with no human effort involved. But Semir Osmanagic, who has no proven background in any archaeological field and is reportedly just an 'enthusiast' of pyramids, continues to promote his claim in order to advertise the site.

Novak Djokovic with Semir Osmanagic (right), who has some bizarre unscientific claims. Credits: Blick

In a television interview with Bosnian channel 'Face TV', the businessman-turned-author-turned-archaeologist-turned-guru said that he had a cure for COVID-19 in his "Pyramids".

Osmanagic's premise is that negative ions are main enemy of coronavirus, and that the concentration of such ions is high in the Visoko pyramids. The guru has also said that he is not afraid of the virus, while emphasizing that he has a strengthened immune system as he spends a lot of time in the forest surrounding the hills.

As you'd expect, the self-proclaimed scientist's 'ion theory' has not been scientifically proven.

Given all these facts, Novak Djokovic's visit to the controversial archaeological site would raise a lot of eyebrows.

Novak Djokovic and his association with alternate therapy

Pepe Imaz (R), the 'guru' that Novak Djokovic has been following

Novak Djokovic has been having a bad few weeks, to say the least. His idea of holding an exhibition tournament by inviting players from various countries, allowing crowds inside the stadium, and partying at nightclubs - all with an intention to bring about a sense of normalcy for people in abnormal times - turned into a disaster.

Several players, including Djokovic himself and wife Jelena, got infected with coronavirus in the process. The Adria Tour became a virus hotspot, and eventually had to be cancelled.

Inevitably, Djokovic was subjected to widespread criticism and brutal trolling on social media. But the Serb recently hit back at his detractors and claimed there was a 'witch-hunt' against him.

Fortunately, both Novak Djokovic and wife have since recovered from COVID-19. The visit to the Bosnian Pyramids was his first public appearance since recovering.

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena have successfully recovered from COVID-19

But the Serb's streak of attracting controversy has continued even on this trip. His meeting with the dubious archaeologist, especially right after recovering from COVID-19, has made many question the purpose of the visit.

Given the timing of everything, it could very well be surmised that Djokovic fell for the guru's claim that the Pyramids have healing powers. Djokovic is a firm believer in alternate therapy, and has been associated with another guru - Pepe Imaz - for years.

Some would say that Novak Djokovic is silently supporting Osmanagic's bizarre unscientific claims with his visit. But even if he isn't, as someone who is already on everyone's radar for being a pseudoscience-believing anti-vaxxer, it definitely doesn't help being spotted with 'alternate medicine' propagating gurus.