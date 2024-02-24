"Can’t wait for Elena Rybakina to win Rybakina1000","Aryna Open has great atmosphere": Fans react hilariously as Ana Ivanovic messes up in Q&A session

Ana Ivanovic recently messed up while answering one of the questions in her latest Q&A session, which left tennis fans in splits.

Ivanovic is a Serbian former professional tennis player who is a former World No. 1 and a one-time Grand Slam champion (2008 French Open). The Serb won 15 singles titles in her career before retiring from the sport in 2016.

A couple of days ago, Ivanovic conducted a Q&A session with her fans on social media.

"Hi guys, let’s do a little Q&A … everything you always wanted to know about tennis 🎾I’ll answer some of your questions as soon as possible, just tag #AskAna🫶🏻"

One of the questions asked was what tournaments the Serb would want to play in if she was given a chance to play again.

The 36-year-old seemed to have misunderstood the question as she wrote down the names of players she would want to play rather than the names of the tournaments.

This left fans in stitches who took to X (Formerly Twitter) to react to Ivanovic's fumble. One fan sarcastically remarked how they couldn't wait for Elena Rybakina to win the Rybakina 1000.

"I couldn’t agree anymore, these are all my favourite tournaments. Can’t wait for Elena to win the #Rybakina1000"

Another fan joined in on the joke mentioning how the Serb wanted to play the Aryna Open first, since the tournament had a 'great atmosphere' — likely as a reference to Aryna Sabalenka's usage of the word 'atmosphere' during interviews.

"Of course she wants to play the Aryna Open first, that tournament has such a great atmosphere!"

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

