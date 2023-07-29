"Can't wait to keep exploring the world with you" - Denis Shapovalov wishes fiance Mirjam Bjorklund on her 25th birthday

Canadian tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov recently extended wishes to his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund on her 25th birthday.

Shapovalov and Bjorklund began dating in June of 2019. They went public with their relationship at the Stockholm Open in October that year, sharing a warm embrace after the Canadian won the tournament.

The couple announced their engagement on social media earlier this month. They shared photos of the 24-year-old getting down on his knee to propose in Bastad, Sweden.

Denis Shapovalov took to Twitter on Saturday (July 29) to wish Bjorklund a very happy birthday. He added that he couldn't wait to continue exploring the world with his 'bestie'.

"Happy birthday to my bestie. Can’t wait to keep exploring the world with you," he wrote.

"I really trust him when he tells me things" - Mirjam Bjorklund reveals how Denis Shapovalov supports her

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjan Bjorklund pictured together.

The couple sat down for an interview with the ATP Tour back in March, in which Mirjam Bjorklund stated that it's nice to have Denis Shapovalov cheering her on while she's on the court.

She added that she really trusts what the Canadian suggests to her because he has a great eye for her game and tennis in general.

"Denis can’t be around all the time when I’m playing events, so it’s super nice to have him support me in the box and I think he has a great eye for my game and for tennis in general, so I really trust him when he tells me things and when he coaches me, but he’s very keen on the fact that he’s not my coach," Bjorklund said.

"He’s just my boyfriend and supporting [me] in those moments but I do really appreciate that and I know that I can trust what he’s saying, so it’s very reassuring when I have him there," she added.

Bjorklund then discussed how she and Denis Shapovalov barely knew each other as juniors. She recalled how she would always see his name in the finals while flying back home because she wasn't doing as well as him.

"We knew each other a little bit in juniors but not a lot," Bjorklund said. "He was doing a lot better than I was, so I would just see his name in the finals and I would be on a flight back home but I didn’t know him personally at that time. We got to know each other a couple of years later."

"We always find a way to support each other and have a good time and that can definitely help if things are not going the way you want on court," the World No. 136 added.