Novak Djokovic is not ready to ease up after the 2023 ATP Finals victory. As per the Serb’s latest revelation, he has sketched out even higher goals for the 2024 season.

Djokovic outsmarted Jannik Sinner to lift a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday, November 19. This was also the Serb’s seventh title of the season, and an outstanding 98th overall.

Earlier this year, the World No. 1 clinched an ATP 250 title in Adelaide, two Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Paris, and three Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open. He, however, fell one win short of a clean sweep at Grand Slams as he suffered a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Wimbledon Championships.

It is worth noting that this is the fourth time that Novak Djokovic has won three Majors in a single season, and the third time that he has missed out on a calendar Grand Slam by just one win (after 2015 and 2021).

The Serb is, however, determined to achieve the goal in 2024, when an Olympic gold at the Paris Olympics will be up for grabs as well.

“Well, you can win four Slams and Olympic gold,” Novak Djokovic said in his ATP Finals press conference when asked about his plans to top his 2023 success in 2024.

Djokovic, who has never won a gold for his country at the Summer Olympics, stressed that the global sporting event is a priority aside from the Majors and the year-end championships.

“In the end of the day, people see you performing in the big tournaments, but they don't see all the weeks and months of dedicated day-to-day, week-to-week work, trying to build your form so that you can peak where you want to peak. For me, obviously those are Grand Slams and World Tour Finals, and next year hopefully also Olympic Games,” he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I have always the highest ambitions and goals"

The Serb at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic also said that despite having already earned numerous accolades in his celebrated career, he still has the drive to go for more.

“Let's see. I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for the next year, that's for sure. The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me,” he said in the press conference.

“Motivation, especially for the biggest tournaments in sport, is still present. It still inspires me to keep going,” he added.

The 36-year-old admitted that while success during the 2024 season is not guaranteed, he wishes to carry on the momentum.

“The mindset is the same. I'll keep going. I don't know whether I'm going to have as good of a year next year, but I'm going to keep this kind of, yeah, freshness of mind and in a way motivation to do that,” he added.

Following his victory at the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic will next be seen competing at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals to be held from November 21-26.

