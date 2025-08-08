Canadian Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Victoria Mboko and runner-up Naomi Osaka earn?

Victoria Mboko has been making waves lately, and she cemented her rising dominance by winning the 2025 Canadian Open with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Naomi Osaka on Thursday, August 7. The triumph marked the teenager’s first-ever WTA title, made even more special by the fact that it came on home soil.

Ad

Mboko's victory in Montreal earned her a hefty $752,275 from the tournament's total prize pool of $5,152,599, while Osaka took home $391,600. Ninth seed Elena Rybakina and 16th seed Clara Tauson each received $206,100 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Sixth seed Madison Keys, 10th seed Elina Svitolina, 24th seed Marta Kostyuk, and unseeded Jessica Bouzas Maneiro each got $107,000 for a quarterfinal finish.

In the fourth round, several big names bowed out of the tournament, including top seed Coco Gauff, second seed Iga Swiatek, fifth seed Amanda Anisimova, 11th seed Karolina Muchova, 28th seed McCartney Kessler, 30th seed Dayana Yastremska, Zhu Lin, and Anastasija Sevastova. Each left with $56,703.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the third round of the Canadian Open--including defending champion and third seed Jessica Pegula, fourth seed Mirra Andreeva, eighth seed Emma Navarro, 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, 17th seed Belinda Bencic, 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko, Veronika Kudermetova, Marie Bouzkova, Suzan Lamens, Aoi Ito, Jaqueline Cristian, Emma Raducanu, Anna Kalinskaya, Caty McNally, Eva Lys, and Yulia Starodubtseva--took home $33,000.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 14th seed Diana Shnaider, 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 19th seed Elise Mertens, 20th seed Linda Noskova, 21st seed Magdalena Frech, 23rd seed Sofia Kenin, 25th seed Magda Linette, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger, 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 29th seed Olga Danilovic, 32nd seed Peyton Stearns, and others, each pocketed $19,705 for a second-round finish.

Ad

Players who exited in the first round of the main draw walked away with $12,770. Meanwhile, those who fell in the first round of qualifying earned $7,000.

Coco Gauff & McCartney Kessler win Canadian Open 2025 women's doubles title

Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff may have endured a disappointing singles campaign at the 2025 Canadian Open, but she bounced back in style in doubles. Teaming up with compatriot McCartney Kessler, Gauff clinched the title by edging past Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 1-6, [13-11] in Wednesday’s final, August 6. The champions took home $262,780 in prize money, while the runners-up earned $139,120.

Ad

Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko, along with the duo of Alexandra Panova and Guo Hanyu, bagged $74,700 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Those knocked out in the quarterfinals got to keep $37,360, while those sent home in the second round and opening round earned $19,970 and $10,950, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline