"Canadians have become so good at tennis" - Eugenie Bouchard proud of Canada Davis Cup team, admits she is "late" to the party in congratulating them

Eugenie Bouchard congratulated the Canadian men's team for their historic title victory at the 2022 Davis Cup, expressing her pride in their achievement while admitting that she was late in sending her wishes across. Bouchard also gladly highlighted the rise of Canadian tennis in general.

The Canadian Davis Cup team, comprising Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau, and Gabriel Diallo won the nation's maiden Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia in the final. The men's team swept the team competitions in 2022, winning the ATP Cup earlier in the season, while Auger-Aliassime also won the Laver Cup with Team World.

Bouchard applauded the Davis Cup team while stressing that Canadians "have become so good at tennis."

"I know I’m late but congrats to Canada’s Davis Cup team!!! Canadians have become so good at tennis. So proud," Eugenie Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

Since 2018, Canadian players have played in three Grand Slam finals (two singles, one doubles), with Bianca Andreescu's 2019 US Open win and Leylah Fernandez's run to the 2021 US Open final being the most famous ones. Add to that the rapid rise of Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov on the men's circuit and the men's team's 2022 dominance, and Canadian tennis seems destined for more success in the future.

While Bouchard has not played doubles tennis for Canada with the likes of Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov, she has played in the Hopman Cup alongside Pospisil and Milos Raonic. Bouchard is Canada's most accomplished player in the Hopman Cup with seven wins in tournament history, the most for a Canadian.

Eugenie Bouchard begins preparations for 2023 season

After a few weeks of holidaying in the Turks and Caicos Islands and celebrating Thanksgiving in New York, Eugenie Bouchard began pre-season training in Las Vegas this week ahead of the 2023 season. The Canadian star took to social media on Tuesday to share an update regarding the same, stating that she was back on the tennis court. After falling out of the WTA rankings early in 2022, Bouchard rose to the top 350 at the end of the season.

She returned to the tour in August this year, playing for the first time since March 2021. Bouchard lost in the qualifying round of the US Open, but later reached the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open. She ended the 2022 season with a 6-9 win-loss singles record.

