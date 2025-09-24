Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev participated in a media interaction this week to hype up the 2025 China Open. While the two top seeds' burst of camaraderie seemed admirable, the tennis community has since taken exception to it due to the German's controversial past.Following his uninspiring four-set defeat to archrival Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final earlier this month, Sinner took a brief break from the ATP Tour to recharge his batteries. The Italian also notably missed out on a prospective Laver Cup participation in San Francisco and will now make his much-awaited return at this week's China Open.Zverev, meanwhile, has played non-stop tennis in the last few months. More concerningly, his reception on X (formerly Twitter) hasn't improved, with several moments of his at the Laver Cup—including a huddle with Alcaraz and an argument with the chair umpire—having been heavily panned by fans.Earlier this week, the German posed for a photoshoot with Jannik Sinner ahead of both players' respective campaigns in Beijing. However, tennis fans are once again not pleased, and many of them have directed their ire towards the World No. 2.One fan went as far as to suggest that Sinner should be &quot;canceled&quot; for being so friendly towards Alexander Zverev, who was previously accused of abusing his ex-girlfriends Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea. Another fan, meanwhile, was also disappointed with the 24-year-old and his peers' &quot;ignorance&quot; towards the World No. 3's court case.&quot;Cancel Sinner right now,&quot; one fan angrily wrote on X.&quot;I despise how more than most atp players are so damn ignorant and cozy with this p*s,&quot; another insisted.A few others reiterated the above complaint.&quot;We just have to accept that the top players don't really care....it's abhorrent, irritating, and at times insulting....&quot; one fan rued.&quot;None of them care, its actually disgusting,&quot; another fan wrote.Carlos Alcaraz was also caught in the crossfire as some fans alluded to how friendly he was with Alexander Zverev at last week's Laver Cup.&quot;Everybody flaming carlos for hugging this rat a couple days ago this is ur karma,&quot; one fan claimed.&quot;AND this is why I didn't say anything after seeing 50 images of zevrat and Alcaraz golfing,&quot; another wrote.On the tennis front, World No. 2 Sinner will face 2009 and 2011 China Open finalist Marin Cilic in a blockbuster first-round match at the ATP 500 tournament on Thursday (September 25). Former semifinalist Zverev, meanwhile, will open his campaign against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Friday.What is the current scenario with Alexander Zverev's assault court case? Alexander Zverev looks on at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: GettyFor those unaware, Olya Sharypova accused Alexander Zverev of domestic abuse and assault in 2020. The details of her account back then were graphic, to say the least. According to Sharypova, Zverev had choked her out during one of their fights at the 2019 Laver Cup.Coincidentally, another one of his ex-girlfriends, Brenda Patea, also alleged that the World No. 3 had pushed her against a wall and tried to choke her in her Berlin apartment in 2020. While Sharypova never went ahead with her allegations, Patea took the 29-year-old to court in the following years but eventually agreed to a €200,000 settlement in a German court last June.The ruling also ordered Alexander Zverev to share custody of his and Patea's five-year-old daughter. Looking at how close he is with his current girlfriend and TV presenter Sophia Thomalla, the World No. 3 has clearly put his past troubles behind him.