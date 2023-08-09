Tennis fans have shared their reaction to Bianca Andreescu’s discouraging results and continued struggles following her latest Canadian Open loss.

2019 Canadian Open champion Andreescu took on the 2021 champion Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 edition on Tuesday, August 8. The Canadian, currently ranked World No. 41, entered the tournament as a wild card. Giorgi, ranked 51 in the world, had to battle through the qualifiers to book her spot.

The Italian came out on top against the home hope despite the circumstances, allowing Andreescu just five games in the 6-3, 6-2 defeat.

Andreescu, who has a 15-16 win-loss record this season, was once deemed a force to be reckoned with following her outstanding 2019 season. The year saw her win Indian Wells, Canadian Open, and the US Open, defeating tennis greats Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams in the finals.

However, the 23-year-old from Mississauga native has failed to recreate a similar dominance since, and the three trophies in 2019 remain her only career titles to date.

Tennis fans were thus stunned by Andreescu’s downward career graph and shared their feelings after her latest Canadian Open loss to Giorgi.

"Seeing her at IW 2019, there seemed like such an air of inevitability to her dominance. I remember not even being surprised when she won USO," one fan recalled.

Another fan highlighted the recent struggles of all the young former top-10 Canadians, including Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"Felix and bibi joining Shapo on the challenger swing next year," the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"It really sucks; I don't know if I'm going to play Cincinnati" – Bianca Andreescu after Canadian Open loss

Bianca Andreescu’s season has also been plagued by injuries. Her best results came at the Thailand Open and the Miami Open, where she reached the semifinals and Round-of-16 respectively. The 23-year-old, however, retired mid-match from both those encounters, citing a right shoulder injury and ankle injury respectively.

In the Canadian Open press conference following her loss to Camila Giorgi in the opening round, Andreescu appeared downcast as she addressed the physical discomfort she experienced during her match.

“It's hard when I keep getting asked this question. If I'm healthy, what's going on. And in a way I am, but I'm not,” she said.

The one-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she was dealing with back pain since her Citi Open campaign last week.

“Last week during my match in Washington, I experienced some back pain. Some SI joint pain, to be exact. I've had this before. I've had to deal with it many times,” she said.

“It's very difficult because it's nothing very serious, but if you do push, you do feel a lot of pain. That's what I experienced one of the days practicing before the tournament,” she added. “So obviously today I felt it a bit more, and it did impact my performance, sadly.”

Andreescu expressed her sadness about the issue flaring up in front of her home crowd at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The former World No. 4 also stated that she is uncertain about her upcoming Cincinnati Open participation, with the priority being staying fit for the US Open.

“I'm going to speak to my team about that, but I definitely need to take a few days off. I don't know if I'm going to play Cincinnati. The goal is obviously US Open,” she said.