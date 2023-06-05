Former player Carla Suarez Navarro has welcomed the arrival of twins with her partner, footballer Olga Garcia, into their family.

The Spaniard had announced her pregnancy in December 2022. She had also shared her pregnancy pictures three months ago with the news of expecting twins and the couple's excitement at their impending parenthood.

“A few months ago we announced very excited that we were going to be mothers. A few days later, they gave us double joy. TWINS ON THE WAY! Counting down the days to see you and enjoy this new phase together,” the couple had announced on Instagram in March.

On June 5, the former World No. 6 took to Twitter to post a picture of the newborn twin baby girls in identical onsies with their names, Ona and Noa, on their beanies. She wrote:

"Hello everyone! Finally, Noa and Ona are with us!We are very happy to be a family of 4!We start a new adventure full of happiness and love!"

¡Estamos muy felices de ser familia de 4!



¡Empezamos una nueva aventura cargada de felicidad y amor! 🫶🏽 ¡Hola a todos! ¡Al fin, Noa y Ona ya están con nosotras!¡Estamos muy felices de ser familia de 4!¡Empezamos una nueva aventura cargada de felicidad y amor! 🫶🏽 ¡Hola a todos! ¡Al fin, Noa y Ona ya están con nosotras! 💫💫¡Estamos muy felices de ser familia de 4! ❤️❤️¡Empezamos una nueva aventura cargada de felicidad y amor! 🫶🏽 https://t.co/S3cy03qFXz

Congratulations for Carla Suarez Navarro have been pouring in from the tennis world since the announcement. The official Roland Garros channel sent their wishes as well.

Carla Suarez Navarro's farewell 2021 tour

Carla Suarez Navarro with the Comeback Player of the Year trophy at the 2021 Madrid Open

Carla Suarez Navarro tasted much success on the court during her decade-long career. The Spaniard reached a career high ranking of No. 6, with two singles and three doubles titles to her name. She also made a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open thrice and twice each at the French Open and the US Open.

She planned to retire in 2020, when she fell sick. The diagnosis, which the former player initially assumed to be COVID, turned out to be Hodgkin Lymphoma. After undergoing treatment, Suarez Navarro beat the diesease and began her farewell 2021 season.

The-then 33-year-old played her last match at the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup with compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo where she bid an emotional goodbye to her fans.

"It is the final season that I wanted. I have had a really good year, much better than I could have imagined. I have felt the love of the people in every tournament, on every center court and from the other players also," she said at the time.

"For me, it was so difficult at the beginning of this year and last year as I was fighting, but now I am dealing really good. It has been a great goodbye to the year, to tournaments, to the calendar and to the fans," she added.

