Carlos Alcaraz has been amazing in the last few weeks and I'm really interested to see how he will perform at the French Open: Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic reckons Carlos Alcaraz is the player to watch at the 2022 French Open despite the presence of superstars like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The teenager will be making only his second Roland Garros appearance this year but is already being billed as one of the favorites for the title.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Olympic Channel Podcast, Ivanovic pointed to Alcaraz's recent records as the reason for tipping him to be one of the contenders. The Spaniard is the male player with the most titles this year, having triumphed in Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

José Morgado @josemorgado Ivanovic on she is more excited to watch in Paris. “Carlos Alcaraz. I think he's done really amazing in the last few weeks and I'm really interested in how he will do. He is very down to earth”. Ivanovic on she is more excited to watch in Paris. “Carlos Alcaraz. I think he's done really amazing in the last few weeks and I'm really interested in how he will do. He is very down to earth”.

The former French Open winner went on to hail the World No. 6 for his confidence and humility, adding that it will be interesting to see how he develops as a player in the coming years.

"I think [Carlos Alcaraz] has done really amazing in the last few weeks and I'm really interested in how he will do. I haven't seen much of his interviews but I have seen some and he seems quite confident and quite down to earth. It will be really interesting to see how he develops as a player," Ivanovic said.

Carlos Alcaraz begins his French Open campaign against Juan Ignacio Londero

Alcaraz opens his 2022 French Open campaign against Juan Ignacio Londero

Carlos Alcaraz will kick off his 2022 French Open campaign against Juan Ignacio Londero in their first ever meeting on the ATP tour. A win against the Argentinian will pit the Spaniard against either Thanasi Kokkinakis or countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round.

Potential clashes with 27th seed Sebastian Korda and 10th seed Cameron Norrie await the World No. 6 in the third and fourth rounds respectively. Alexander Zverev is likely to be the 19-year-old's quarterfinal opponent, while either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic potentially await him in the last four.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros main draw debutant

2022 serious title contender



The meteoric rise of



#RolandGarros 2021main draw debutant2022serious title contenderThe meteoric rise of @alcarazcarlos03 2021 👉 main draw debutant 2022 👉 serious title contender The meteoric rise of @alcarazcarlos03 📈#RolandGarros

If he gets as far as the final, Alcaraz could cross swords with either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Spaniard reached the third round at the French Open last year, falling to Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets. His best result at a Grand Slam till date has been a quarterfinal finish, which he achieved at the 2021 US Open.

It remains to be seen whether he can carry his form from best-of-three-set events into the Majors, but many pundits and fellow professionals are of the opinion that it is not beyond the teenager.

Edited by Arvind Sriram