Carlos Alcaraz has dismissed the notion of his Wimbledon triumph ushering in a new era in tennis, as long as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic continue to be active on the tour.

Alcaraz claimed his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after edging past Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after a four-hour and 42-minute long thrilling battle.

With his win, the Spaniard snapped Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at SW19 and handed the Serb his first defeat on Centre Court in 10 years. Alcaraz also ended Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic. and Andy Murray's dominant streak at the grasscourt Major, becoming the first champion outside of the Big 4 since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

In an interview on Monday, July 17, Alcaraz was asked whether his victory at Wimbledon 2023 marked the beginning of a new era in tennis. The 20-year-old, however, contended that as long as Nadal and Djokovic were active players, there would be no change of era.

"I don't think so, I don't think so because as long as Rafa and Djokovic are playing and are active there will be no change of Era. In a few years, when they retire and don't play anymore, the debate may come up again. Now it's not the moment," he told Marca.

The two-time Major winner further emphasized that his victory at SW19 was a personal achievement for him and his team, rather than an attempt to initiate a new era in the sport.

"I have won for myself and my team, not to start an Era," he added.

"For Novak Djokovic to say he had not faced someone like me is a great compliment" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz embraces Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2023 final

Following his defeat in the Wimbledon 2023 final, Novak Djokovic stated that he had never faced a player like Carlos Alcaraz before. After mentioning Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's respective strengths and weaknesses, the Serb lauded Alcaraz as a very complete player.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player," he said in his post-match press conference.

Upon hearing about Djokovic's high praise for him, the Spaniard expressed his astonishment at the compliment, given the 23-time Grand Slam champion's history of competing against legends like Nadal and Federer.

"That it is amazing, crazy, for him to say it, who has played against tennis legends and has played epic matches with Nadal, with Federer and with other players. For him to say that he had not faced someone like me is a great compliment and that obviously makes me want to keep working and keep improving," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will be back in action when he represents Spain at the 2023 Hopman Cup, alongside teammate Rebeka Masarova. The Spanish contingent will be up against the Belgian team first, with Alcaraz facing off against David Goffin on July 21.

