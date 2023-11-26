Tennis fans reacted to Boris Becker asserting that players have deciphered Carlos Alcaraz's playing style while suggesting that this should serve as a catalyst for the Spaniard to evolve his game.

Becker stated that Alcaraz's duel with Djokovic, getting the World No. 1 ranking, and winning the Wimbledon title are significant accomplishments in their own right.

However, he emphasized that while it is possible for players to have a successful tournament or year occasionally, the true test lies in sustaining a high level of consistency and discipline over an extended period of time.

"Duelling with Djokovic, becoming No. 1 in the world and winning Wimbledon for the first time - maintaining this level is the most difficult thing in tennis. Anyone can have a good tournament or a good year from time to time, but maintaining that level over the years is the real challenge," Becker said (via Eurosport).

The German also made note of Carlos Alcaraz's fluctuating consistency. He said that his decline, in winning titles after his second Grand Slam victory, was due to the fact that other players were studying his techniques well and adjusting their game plans accordingly to defeat him.

Becker said that while other players have managed to find a way against Alcaraz, the World No. 2 is struggling to reciprocate.

"The other players have realized how you have to play against Alcaraz to have a chance against him. That's what happened. Other players have developed and Alcaraz hasn't," he added.

Reacting to Boris Becker's comments, tennis fans took to social media platforms to voice their opinion. One fan argued that Carlos Alcaraz's performance has not deteriorated, attributing his struggles solely to an injury. The fan further emphasized that Alcaraz's victory at SW19 serves as evidence of his exceptional form when he is at his peak.

"Agree to disagree. Dude beat Novak at one of the most prestigious slam less than 5 months ago. He’s injured. Becker’s take suffers from recency bias," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan expressed disbelief in the notion that the players who struggled to analyze Novak Djokovic's game over the course of two decades could suddenly decipher Carlos Alcaraz's game in just two years. The fan further emphasized that Alcaraz, being a young player, will develop the ability to maintain consistency as he gains experience and matures.

"The players who couldn't figure out how to play Djokovic in 20 years, could figure that with Alcaraz in 2yrs? Don't think so. He is just a young player who is trying to figure out how to maintain consistency," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Carlos Alcaraz: "I know all the things I have to improve if I want to beat the best player in the world"

Carlos Alcaraz faced off against Novak Djokovic on four occasions this year - the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, Cincinnati Open, and the ATP Finals. The Spaniard won against the Serb only at the Wimbledon final, securing his second Grand Slam title.

Their last encounter took place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to secure his place in the final, ultimately winning the title.

During the post-match press conference in Turin, following his defeat against Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz expressed that despite the defeat, he has gained valuable insights from the match and acknowledged that the loss will greatly contribute to his preparation for the upcoming pre-season.

The World No. 2 stated his intention to thoroughly analyze the mistakes he made throughout the season and make the necessary adjustments so that he could beat the best player in the world.

"Well, this match help me a lot coming into the pre-season. Right now I know all the things I have to improve if I want to be there, if I want to beat the best player in the world," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Obviously I'll rewatch the match to see my weakness, just to improve it and be a better player."

