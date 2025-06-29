Carlos Alcaraz becomes WTA darling at Wimbledon: Leylah Fernandez & Zheng Qinwen have adorable meet-ups with Spaniard after Emma Raducanu practice

Carlos Alcaraz is known for his upbeat personality, and lately, he’s been charming fans and players alike on the WTA side. In the lead-up to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, he’s been seen spending time with the likes of Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez, and Zheng Qinwen, making him something of a WTA darling these days.

Alcaraz’s first WTA practice session at Wimbledon this year came with Emma Raducanu, with whom he spent considerable time hitting and analyzing on court. They have become one of the most talked-about duos at the tournament, especially with their mixed doubles debut lined up for the US Open later in August.

The Spaniard was also spotted chatting with Leylah Fernandez on Sunday, June 29, at the All England Club. The two shared a light moment, with Fernandez playfully turning into a bit of a fangirl as she asked the World No. 2 to sign her racket.

Later that day, Carlos Alcaraz crossed paths with Zheng Qinwen, who surprised him with a trendy gift, a Labubu plush toy. The collectible has become a global sensation in recent months, with much of the hype fueled by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who helped turn it into a must-have item.

Amid all this, Alcaraz’s preparation for Wimbledon seems to be going well, though not without its share of drama. His regular interactions with Emma Raducanu have led many to believe they might be dating.

Emma Raducanu denies dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu attended a pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships two days before kicking off her campaign. When asked directly whether she and Carlos Alcaraz were dating, she responded:

"We're just good friends."

The duo’s friendship dates back four years to Wimbledon itself, where it all began. That summer, Alcaraz made his Grand Slam debut while Raducanu reached the fourth round in her first-ever Major appearance.

The Spaniard’s dedication and work ethic left a lasting impression on the Brit and, according to her, even played a role in motivating her to go on and win the US Open title later that year.

“I remember he was always playing the day before me, and I was playing like the second day of the round. And I would see him win, and then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position to," Emma Raducanu told the British media a few days ago.

"I remember he beat Stef [Tsitsipas] in the third round and it was like a big win, his breakout kind of win on a big stage and it was really cool to kind of, I guess, go through that tournament together and then I kept going through the US Open, but we were staying in touch for the whole time and yeah, it's nice," she added.

Raducanu will begin her Wimbledon journey on Monday, June 30, facing fellow Brit Mingge Xu in the first round. Alcaraz is also set to open his title defense that same day against Italy's Fabio Fognini.

