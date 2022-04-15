"Carlos Alcaraz is the not the best yet, he must not believe his own hype now" - Boris Becker

Having taken the tennis world by storm as a 17-year-old Wimbledon champion, Boris Becker will have a fair idea of what Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz is going through right now.

Few expected the unseeded Becker to beat Kevin Curren in the 1985 final on Center Court. The victory catapulted the German teenager to instant fame.

Becker feels that given Alcaraz's performances this year, the youngster is second only to countryman Rafael Nadal, but warned that the rigors of the claycourt season might prove detrimental to the 18-year-old's cause.

"He's not the best yet. He is the high-flyer of the scene. The way he played this year, there was only one player who was better and he is also from Spain. But the clay court season is exhausting, the matches are longer," Boris Becker said.

Alcaraz is already being spoken of as the next Rafael Nadal - although the 18-year-old has yet to win a Grand Slam title. The Spaniard's second-round loss to Sebastian Korda in the Monte-Carlo Masters after having triumphed in Rio and Miami is now the subject of much deliberation.

In an interview with Eurosport, Becker opined that Alcaraz needs to "take a break" prior to Roland Garros in order to minimize the risk of injury.

"I hope he doesn't play Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and also Rome, because then it's too much for my taste," Becker said.

"He has to take a break because he's only human and he's also tired sometimes. When you continue to play tired, the first injuries occur."

The German stressed the importance of weighing the benefits and risks in tournaments leading up to the French Major.

"It is very important to find the fine line between what is good in tournaments and matches and what is too much?" he added.

Boris Becker, the champion on grass who never won a title on clay

Boris Becker in action at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

Boris Becker, who won six grand slams (including two successive Wimbledon titles in 1985 and 1986) also coached Novak Djokovic between 2014 and 2016. Under the German's tutelage, Djokovic went on to win seven Grand Slam titles.

Becker, who won 46 career ATP titles, never won a tournament on clay, although he did reach the French Open final in 1987, 1989, and 1991.

Incidentally, Becker was close to winning at Monte-Carlo back in 1995 when he won the first two sets in the final against Thomas Muster. But the Austrian recovered to win 4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(6), 6-0.

The German also tasted Grand Slam success at the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996 and the US Open in 1989 apart from winning at Wimbledon for a third and final time, also in 1989.

Becker had sage advice for the young Alcaraz when summing up his thoughts during his interview with Eurosport.

"He (Alcaraz) must not believe his own hype now," the 54-year-old cautioned.

