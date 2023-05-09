Carlos Alcaraz can become the new French Open champion this year if he can manage to remain fit and hungry for more success, believes Chris Evert.

Alcaraz suffered a torn abdominal muscle last November before a leg injury forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open in January. Despite missing out on numerous events at the beginning of the year, the Spaniard has produced extraordinary results and won four ATP singles titles already.

Just by playing a match at the upcoming Italian Open, Alcaraz will dethrone Novak Djokovic as the World No. 1, meaning the youngster will be the top seed at the 2023 French Open, beginning on May 28. Already a contender for the Paris Major, his chances have increased manifold with Rafael Nadal and Djokovic's recent struggles with injuries.

Speaking at a press conference recently, former World No. 1 Evert showered praise on Alcaraz, but also cautioned him to be careful with his health since he has been playing continuously for the past four months.

"Alcaraz is ready for this title. He has to stay healthy, though, because he's playing a lot," Evert said. "Everyone jumps on his bandwagon when you talk about Carlos because he is phenomenal. I feel like we've never seen a player so versatile, with so much passion and hunger for so long."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion remarked that the World No. 2 had no weaknesses and that it would be a treat for the tennis world if he faced Nadal on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"He has it all: he has the athleticism, he has a full arsenal of skills, he knows how to defend, he knows how to attack, he knows how to move. It's crazy, he has no weaknesses. For me, I think the title will be his if he can stay healthy and hungry. Rafa (Nadal) vs Carlos would be an incredible match," she added.

Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award 2023

Carlos Alcaraz

After Emma Raducanu last year, Carlos Alcaraz won the Breakthrough of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris on Monday, May 8.

Alcaraz established himself as a top player in 2022, winning two ATP 500 titles, two Masters 1000 tournaments, and his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open. He became the youngest ATP player ever to become World No. 1.

For the honor, the Spaniard was competing with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, figure skater Nathan Chen, track and field athlete Tobi Amusan, and the Morocco men’s football team.

He took to social media to share his happiness and congratulated the rest of the winners and nominees.

"A very special night in Paris! Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award! Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And of course congratulations to all the winners and nominees," Carlos Alcaraz tweeted.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award! Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And of course congratulations to all the winners and nominees! #Laureus23 A very special night in Paris!Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award!Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And of course congratulations to all the winners and nominees! A very special night in Paris! 🏆😍 Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award! 😊Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And of course congratulations to all the winners and nominees! 😘 #Laureus23 https://t.co/BOt0CNL8bp

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek were also nominated for the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively. However, neither of them won.

Poll : 0 votes