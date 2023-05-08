Carlos Alcaraz set to dethrone Novak Djokovic as World No. 1 at Italian Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz is almost guaranteed to replace Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings later this month following his triumph in Madrid

Alcaraz defeated German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the 2023 Madrid Open final on Sunday, May 7. In a match that lasted two hours and 26 minutes, he broke thrice and hit 24 winners, compared to Struff's two break points and 36 winners.

It was Alcaraz's 10th title on the tour, as well as his fourth Masters 1000 victory. With titles in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona, and now Madrid, he improved his win-loss record of the season to 29-2.

For him to replace Djokvoic as the World No. 1, all Alcaraz needs to do is turn up at the Italian Open and play a match. The result wouldn't matter. Even if he faces an early exit and the Serb defends his title in Rome, the 20-year-old will be at the top of the rankings come May 22.

Only a withdrawal before the tournament can stop the Spanish youngster from regaining the top spot.

After his title defense in the Spanish capital yesterday, Alcaraz (6,770) is now just five points behind Djokovic (6,775). The 20-year-old, who missed the 2022 Italian Open, will receive a bye in the first round this year and will add 10 points just by playing his second-round match.

This means that the 2022 US Open champion will be the top seed at the 2023 French Open, which begins on May 28.

Alcaraz would have returned to the No. 1 ranking earlier had he won the second leg of the Sunshine Double — the Miami Open — as well. However, Jannik Sinner beat him in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz eyes Italian Open glory

Carlos Alcaraz

In a press conference after the 2023 Madrid Open final, Carlos Alcaraz expressed satisfaction at his extraordinary achievements, while also setting sights on the upcoming Italian Open. This will be the first time that he plays in the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

"These are very nice achievements for me, it's my tenth title, my fourth Masters 1000," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Defending the title here in Madrid, on the brink of regaining number one are very big things. I am very proud of the work and the achievements I am making. I am an ambitious boy and we are going for Rome”.

Alcaraz also leads the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.

