"Same Federer talks; just the media hyping him up" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz seemingly drawing an advantage because of his 'charisma'

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm in the last few years, becoming a Grand Slam champion and World No. 1 as a teenager.

Fans, colleagues, pundits and former players have been in awe of his skills and maturity, but there's also another angle. Tennis journalist Simon Cambers recently wrote an article on "the charisma of Carlos Alcaraz" and how it is giving the Spaniard an added advantage.

Many fans on social media, though, didn't agree with the take, saying that the 20-year-old's charisma isn't as spectacular as the journalist claimed.

"Where do you see charisma in him? He has a lot of qualities but charisma? I think at some point media just throw some random words out there to set a narrative cause they know dumb people will blindly follow that narrative," a Novak Djokovic tennis fan wrote on Twitter.

"He has a lot of qualities but charisma? I think at some point media just throw some random words out there to set a narrative cause they know dumb people will blindly follow that narrative," a Novak Djokovic tennis fan wrote on Twitter.

"He's definitely got good tennis skills, but I personally don't see the charisma," added another.

"Charisma? Where? Haven’t seen it yet. Long way for that. Media creation," wrote another.

"That's because 'charisma' to people like you means "the potential to sell Rolexes," a different fan had an interesting opinion.

"It's just the media hyping him up because they need new young star," wrote a fan.

"It's just the media hyping him up because they need new young star," wrote a fan.

Novak Djokovic fans were quick to remind everyone that the Serb was the most charismatic.

"If anyone has charisma it's DjokerNole and I pointed that out years ago. Y'all are taking my narratives. Nobody on tour has the charisma, intelligence, versatility and swagger like Novak!" wrote a fan on Twitter.

"If anyone has charisma it's DjokerNole and I pointed that out years ago. Y'all are taking my narratives. Nobody on tour has the charisma, intelligence, versatility and swagger like Novak!" wrote a fan on Twitter.

One of the fans even went as far as saying that Djokovic and Nadal aren't Alcaraz's main rivals.

"Same Federer talks started. I understand tennis desperately needed someone like Alcaraz considering Nadal and Djokovic are old now and almost retired. But, kid doesn't have any competition. 0. No, I don't count Djokovic or Nadal as his main rivals at age of 36/37," the fan wrote on Twitter.

. @cestlaviemacher





"He certainly is electric on court and I love the fact that he seems to enjoy it so much. I don't know if that adds up to charisma or not, but I so enjoy watching him. Apart from the grunt."

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set to face each other in French Open 2023 semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will play the first men's singles semifinal at the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 9. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 1-0, having won their duel in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters.

On the way to the French Open semifinals, the Spaniard defeated Flavio Cobolli in the first round, Taro Daniel in the second round, Denis Shapovalov in the third round, Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Serb started off by dispatching Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round, Marton Fucsovics in the second round, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round. He then went on to beat Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Both players lost just one set on the way to the last four. Khachanov took a set off Djokovic in the quarterfinals, and Daniel did the same against Alcaraz in the second round.

