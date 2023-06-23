"We will miss you" - Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and others saddened by Karen Khachanov's sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and other players reacted to Karen Khachanov's withdrawal from the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 11, Karen Khachanov, unfortunately, had to withdraw from Wimbledon less than two weeks before the tournament begins due to injury. The Russian suffered a stress fracture and a partial fracture in the sacrum S1 bone during the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz reacted to the news, wishing Khachanov the best.

"We will miss you this year Karen! Get well soon!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff, among others, also poured in their wishes for the Russian ace.

"Get well soon!" Gauff wrote.

"Get well soon man," Denis Shapovalov wished.

Meanwhile, Donna Vekic reacted with just a sad emoji.

Khachanov will now miss Wimbledon for the second year in a row. He was unable to participate in 2022 due to a ban for Russian and Belarusian players from the AELTC.

In an Instagram post, Khachanov announced his withdrawal and stated that he is looking to come back to action in August.

"Meanwhile I am happy that I have my family by my side and grateful that I can be present for the birth of my second son who we are expecting really soon," Khachanov added.

Fortunately for the 27-year-old, he will not face losing any points for not participating at Wimbledon.

His best result at SW19 remains the quarterfinals appearance in 2021, when he lost to Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6.

Carlos Alcaraz ready to make 'great results' on grass

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz has been getting more confident on grass during the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Alcaraz was faced with difficulty during his first-round match but ultimately managed to beat Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3). In the second round, he played much better, eliminating Jiri Lehecka, 6-2, 6-3.

After the match, his confidence boost was undeniable as he looked to do well on grass.

"After this match, this level, the expectations change. I think I'm ready to do great results here on grass," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard is set to face Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships, which will be his biggest grass court test in 2023 so far.

"Playing my first quarterfinals here, I’m going to enjoy it. I’m enjoying every single second here, and of course I will go into the next round with a lot of confidence and I will go for it," Alcaraz said after the second round.

"Playing these kind of matches, the level that I played – I’m ok with that," he added.

Dimitrov beat Emil Ruusuvuori and Francisco Cerundolo in the first two rounds of the Queen's Club Championships.

