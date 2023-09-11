Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning US Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz extended his heartfelt congratulations to Novak Djokovic after the Serb won a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic, seeded No. 2, faced a familiar foe in the form of No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday (September 10). The 36-year-old made a blistering start to the title contest, breaking the Russian's serve once to wrap up the first set 6-3.

The second set was much closer, with Medvedev finding his footing and even having a set point in the 12th game. However, the Serbian ace showed his resilience to nick the second set in a tiebreaker 7-5.

The third set was another straightforward one for the ultimate champion, who converted the first championship point to lift the title.

Following this, former World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz complimented Novak Djokovic via his Instagram stories. He posted a picture of the Serb lifting the trophy, adding a congratulatory message.

"Many congrats @djokernole," Alcaraz wrote.

Alcaraz's title defense in New York this year ended in the semifinal as he lost to Daniil Medvedev. The young Spaniard bettered Dominik Koepfer, Lloyd Harris, Daniel Evans, Matteo Arnaldi, and Alexander Zverev before being downed by the Russian.

Novak Djokovic retakes World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic ascended to the top of men's ranking, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz, after triumphing at Flushing Meadows. Both men have traded World No. 1 throughout 2023.

The Serb started the year as World No. 5 and has fluctuated between No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 ranking since. He has accumulated a 45 to 5 win-loss ratio so far in 2023.

With his appearance in the US Open final, the Belgrade native achieved the feat of reaching the final of all four Grand Slam titles in the calendar year for the third time in his career. He previously did it in 2015 and 2021.

This year, he won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open, and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The Serb has also equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, going one up on Serena Williams (23) in the most Major title tally.

The 36-year-old also became the oldest man to lift the trophy in New York. He broke Ken Rosewall's record of emerging victorious in Flushing Meadows at 35 years old in 1970.

