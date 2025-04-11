Carlos Alcaraz defeat makes Arthur Fils emotional at Monte-Carlo Masters 

Emotions took over Arthur Fils after his 'hurtful' loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday. The Frenchman admitted to losing control against his Spanish opponent's fast-paced form. He also remembered having several opportunities but expressed regret over not being able to convert them into efficient points.

Arthur Fils booked his slot in the quarterfinals by overcoming tough challenges against Flavio Cobolli and Andrey Rublev. However, he couldn't stand the chance against Carlos Alcaraz, losing 6-4, 5-7, 3-6. Amid the close-knit competition, the Spaniard saved three break points at 5-5 in the second set and therefore converted the odds to his favor.

While Alcaraz walked out of the court with a bright smile, Fils turned emotional after the disappointing defeat. Analysing his weaknesses that led to the setback exit, the 20-year-old mentioned how his rival turned the tables before he could make any attempts to regain control. He said, in a post-match interview,

"I had opportunities and I didn't convert them. Things turned around very quickly at the end of the second. Between 5-5 and 7-5, in a few minutes I didn't manage the situation well… and as a great champion that he is, he did manage the situation well on his side."

On being asked about any similarities that he noticed in this match and the one where he won against Alexander Zverev in Miami last month, he added:

"It's totally different. They are opposite matches. You might believe that it's similar but not at all. I don't even know what to say. This loss hurts.”

Further highlighting his frustration, the Frenchman promised a discussion with his team to learn the weak points that led to his defeat. He added,

"It's frustrating, because I had many opportunities to get ahead in the score and I didn't make it. I need to talk with my team and see what I need to improve."

Moving ahead into the semifinals, Alcaraz now has an opportunity to regain his form after the unexpected setback in Miami.

Carlos Alcaraz admits to feeling the pressure implied by Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils and Carlos Alcaraz at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz couldn't hold back from applauding Arthur Fils' levels after securing the hard-fought victory. Sharing his analysis from the highly competitive showdown, the Spaniard admitted to feeling the pressure that the Frenchman laid on him throughout the match. He also echoed Fils' words, mentioning that he made some mistakes that led to his defeat. Alcaraz said,

"I just wanted to stay strong and wait for my chances. I think his level is high right now and he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents. Today I could feel it but in some moments he just made a few mistakes and I tried to make the most of those points and wait for my chances."

With this win, Carlos Alcaraz made it to his 10th ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. The Spaniard will next face compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid his chase for the sixth ATP 1000 title.

