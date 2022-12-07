Carlos Alcaraz expresses excitement about 'special' exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his excitement about playing an exhibition match in Las Vegas with fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

The match, being billed as "The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz," will take place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, and tickets will go on sale on Friday. It will also serve as an excellent warm-up for the sunshine doubles in Indian Wells and Miami.

In light of this, the 2022 US Open champion took to social media to express his excitement for what would be his fourth career meeting with Nadal.

"Are you ready? I'll be playing @RafaelNadal at THE SLAM in Las Vegas! I’m so excited to be a part of this special one-night match hosted by @MGMRewards! March 5th @MGMGrand. See you there!" Alcaraz tweeted.

The compatriots have faced off on the court three times to date, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning twice. While the Vegas encounter will not count towards their head-to-head record, both players will undoubtedly be eager to give their all.

The 19-year-old is the youngest top-ranked player in the 50 editions of the year-end ATP rankings, while his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam champion finished in second place. They are also the first countrymen to finish in the top two since 1996.

How did Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz perform at Grand Slams in 2022?

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal pictured together at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal won his 21st Major and second career Australian Open title earlier in 2022, defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller after coming back from two sets down.

On his way to the final, the Spaniard overcame the likes of Marcos Giron, Yannick Hanfmann, Karen Khachanov, Adrian Mannarino, Denis Shapovalov, and Matteo Berrettini.

Shortly after, the 36-year-old won his second Slam of the year and a record 14th French Open title, defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final. This was followed by a semifinal finish at Wimbledon, where an abdominal muscle injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament before his last-four clash with Nick Kyrgios, and a fourth-round appearance at the US Open, where his run was cut short by American Frances Tiafoe.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, seeded for the first time in a Grand Slam at No. 31, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open before falling to Matteo Berrettini in five sets.

The young Spaniard then competed in the French Open after winning two big titles - the Madrid Open and the Miami Open - only to have his run cut short by Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. This was followed by a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz then made history at the US Open, becoming the youngest champion since Pete Sampras in 1990 and the youngest World No. 1 in ATP Ranking's history at the age of 19.

