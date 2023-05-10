Former player Patrick McEnroe named Carlos Alcaraz as his favorite to lift the 2023 French Open trophy. The American thinks the 20-year-old’s recent dominance puts him as the favorite to win the clay slam, with 22-time Grand Slam winners Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic currently out of form.

Alcaraz finished the 2022 season as ATP’s youngest-ever year-end World No. 1. Though his 2023 season began with an injury that forced him to miss the Australian Open, the World No. 2 has made a strong comeback. He has picked up four titles in 2023 - Buenos Aires, Indian Wells Masters, Barcelona, and Madrid Masters. The 20-year-old dropped only two sets on his way to the Madrid Masters title last week.

McEnroe, picked the Carlos Alcaraz as the favorite to win Roland Garros this year in a recent conversation with journalist Jason Goodall on this week’s episode of ‘Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe'.

“[Carlos] Alcaraz wins it again (Madrid Masters), defends his title. He didn't even look like he was at his absolute best in the final,” said McEnroe. “So Alcaraz, you know someone asked me the other day, French starts right now, I mean, I have to put him as the favorite,” he added.

The American also mentioned that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could advance in the Grand Slam, but weren’t his clear favorites due to their recent form.

“I know, we all know if Rafa can somehow get there and get through a few rounds and Novak. I guess we have to wait and see cuz Novak and Rafa are out of form,” concluded the American.

Carlos Alcaraz excited for his debut appearance at the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz will play in the first Italian Open tournament of his career, starting this week. The US Open winner is in prime form on clay in 2023 after winning back-to-back titles at the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters.

In a press conference after his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 final victory over Jan Lennard Struff in Madrid, the Spaniard said he was excited to play in Rome for the first time.

"I have never played in Rome, so it's gonna be my first time playing Rome. I really want to play there. I missed last year. So this is a tournament that I looking for since I was kid," he said.

The 20-year-old stated that although he doesn't know what to expect at the tournament, he is sure to enjoy the experience.

"I don't know how it's gonna be, Rome. I don't know the feelings over there, but for sure I'm gonna enjoy that tournament. Of course, it's great to play in front of the Italian crowd again," he concluded.

The World No. 2 was forced to skip the tournament in 2022 after picking up an ankle injury. Regardless of his performance at the 2023 Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz will become World No. 1 by playing just one match in Rome.

