Tennis journalist David Avakian suggested that Carlos Alcaraz's recent dominance gives him an immense psychological advantage, allowing him to win matches in the locker room even before playing the match.

The Dutchman praised Alcaraz's game and opined that the Spaniard was especially threatening in Spain, his home country.

Carlos Alcaraz has won both ATP tournaments on Spanish soil - Barcelona Open and Madrid Masters - two years in a row. Four of his ten career titles have come in his home country. His win-loss record on Spanish clay now stands at 22-0.

Avakian appeared on this week’s ATP Tennis Radio Podcast episode and discussed Alcaraz at length. Avakian stated that Alcaraz is unstoppable in Spain, with the crowd fiercely backing him.

“Is Carlos at the stage now where he's starting to beat players in the locker room before the match?” asked Seb Lauzier.

“You've gotta think so. Especially here (in Spain), it's pretty special to play him here, at center court, at Manolos Santana. Because of the crowd, because of the way he feels. So I think that's definitely the case here,” responded Avakian.

The Dutch broadcaster praised the reigning US Open champion's skills, especially the wide arsenal of weapons the youngster has to choose from. Avakian also said the 20-year-old is reaching that stage even when playing outside Spain.

“Maybe less so in other places but I think he's definitely getting to that stage,” he said. “The choices, the options that he has. He does serve and volley when he wants to, when it doesn't work, how many times does he try it again on the next point?"

"He can stay back, he can hit that forehand the way he hits it, then he can hit the drop shot. It's like you never know what's gonna happen, and everything can happen at any point,” he concluded.

Carlos Alcaraz delighted to win Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award

Carlos Alcaraz with the Laureus Award

Carlos Alcaraz is having one of the best weeks of his life. The youngster successfully defended his Madrid Open title, beating Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the final on Sunday, May 7.

The victory guarantees his return to the World No. 1 spot by just playing one match at the 2023 Italian Open. On Monday, May 8, he was named the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year at a ceremony in Paris.

The Spanish youngster took to Twitter to express his delight while thanking the academy and congratulating all other winners.

“A very special night in Paris! Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award! Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And, of course, congratulations to all the winners and nominees! #Laureus23,” he wrote.

The young Spaniard bagged the accolade after a fantastic 2022 season that saw him win his first Grand Slam and finish as the youngest-ever year-end World No. 1 in ATP history.

