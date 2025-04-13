Carlos Alcaraz finally leapfrogs Jannik Sinner to lead ATP Race after reaching Monte-Carlo Masters final

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the lead over rival and reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the PIF ATP Rankings' Race To Turin. The development stemmed from Alcaraz's run to the final at the 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, where Sinner is absent due to his ongoing three-month suspension.

Alcaraz hasn't been at his best in Monte Carlo so far, but he has displayed the dogged determination to grind out results by raising his level in the crucial moments of matches. The Spaniard defeated Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier and Arthur Fils to set up a semifinal showdown with compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in The Principality.

On Saturday, April 12, Carlos Alcaraz registered a hard-fought 7-6(2), 6-4 win in the semis to reach his maiden Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters final. This helped the ATP No. 3 attain pole position in the PIF ATP Rankings' Race to Turin, which will determine the top eight players to make the cut for the prestigious year-end Nitto ATP Finals. Alcaraz, currently with 2,060 live points, sits ahead of Jannik Sinner, who is on 2,000 live points.

Sinner, currently serving the last month of his three-month ban, is set to return to action at the 2025 Italian Open. Alcaraz has the chance to extend his lead at the top of the PIF ATP Rankings' Race To Turin until the Italian's return, with the Spaniard set to appear at the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open. Both tournaments will take place in quick succession after the conclusion of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz can also climb up ATP singles rankings with title triumph at Monte Carlo-Masters

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev, the current ATP singles No. 2, will drop down to third position and be replaced at second by Carlos Alcaraz if the Spaniard wins the title in Monte Carlo. However, at a post-match press conference at the ongoing Masters 1000 event, Alcaraz had expressed caution over thinking too much about the ATP Tour rankings and catching up to Jannik Sinner.

Ahead of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the four-time Major champion had a barren spell across Indian Wells and Miami. In Indian Wells, he reached the semis before losing to eventual champion Jack Draper. In Miami, he suffered an opening-match upset at the hands of veteran David Goffin.

"A lot of people are telling me to take advantage of Jannik's absence to get back to the top. That pressure probably killed me, in a way. I'm too far away from him," Alcaraz said.

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Zverev had opportunities to potentially dethrone Sinner. However, their inconsistencies cost them the opportunities, which means Sinner is set to make his comeback at the Italian Open as the reigning No. 1, even after his suspension.

In Monte Carlo, Alcaraz will lock horns with Lorenzo Musetti in the final. Musetti ousted last year's champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters, and then engineered a comeback win against Alex de Minaur in the semis.

