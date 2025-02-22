Carlos Alcaraz finds solace at home in Spain after heartbreaking Qatar Open exit, enjoys serene sunset scenes

Carlos Alcaraz shared a glimpse of enjoying a sunset at his home in Spain after an upsetting loss in the Qatar Open. The Spaniard will now train for the upcoming tournaments of the 2025 season.

Alcaraz began his Qatar Open campaign on February 17 with his match against Marin Cilic, where he dominated by 6-4, 6-4, and advanced to the second round. However, he could only reach the third round of the tournament as he was bested by Jiri Lehecka with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Shortly after this heartbreaking exit, Alcaraz shared a glimpse of himself spending peaceful time at his home on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of a beautiful sunset on his Story, showcasing the picturesque beauty of his city, Murcia.

Alxcazraz’s Instagram story

Ahead of his Qatar Open campaign, Alcaraz engaged in a conversation with the Spanish publication, 'Sport,' where he opened up about his bond with Rafael Nadal, making his feelings known about the legend's retirement. Stating that the break was much needed for Nadal, he said:

"Rafa and I have a very good relationship, but I haven't spoken to him again since he retired from the Davis Cup. I think he deserves to be at peace with his family and enjoying the things that he couldn't enjoy when he was playing," said Carlos Alcaraz.

He added:

"He has been and is a great role model for me. I have seen that he has congratulated me on social media, but I have not yet had the chance to speak to him. I am sure that the time will come when I can do so."

Before the Qatar Open, the 21-year-old secured the title at the ATP Rotterdam. He defeated Alex de Minaur to achieve this victory

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his upsetting loss at the Qatar Open

After his loss against Jiri Leheka in the third round of the Qatar Open, Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts during the post-match conference. He reflected on his entire match and revealed that he had spoken to his team about his performance. Appreciating his opponent, he said: (as quoted by ATP Tour)

"I've talked with my team, with my coach, and honestly, I don't know what I could have done better. Probably a few serves, a few points that probably I didn't play a good point. Honestly, I don't know. It was kind of a difficult feelings, I guess. I mean, I have to give credit to him as well, because when he was down, especially in the third set, he didn't give up," said Carlos Alcaraz.

He further lauded Leheka for his game and said that he made almost no mistakes, and that this was a key lesson for him. Opening up about the lessons from this loss, he said:

“Next time, I just have to keep going when I am up in the match with serves. But in my mind, I don't know what I could have done better, and I give credit to him.”

Carlos Alcaraz also competed at the Australian Open, where he couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round. There, he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

