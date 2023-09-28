Novak Djokovic reclaimed the World No.1 ranking after the US Open, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz — who was the defending champion in New York — from the top spot.

Having lost his position atop the ladder after nearly a year has motivated the young Spaniard even more. He spoke about being locked in a "beautiful" battle for the World No. 1 ranking with Novak Djokovic, stating that reclaiming it is something that's always in his mind.

“As I said a few times, we have a really beautiful battle for the No. 1 spot after the great performance Novak Djokovic had in the American season,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “He's the No. 1 right now. I'm coming here with extra motivation to try to recover it in the Race, of course, in the ranking."

"As I said, it's something that I have in my mind every time that I practice, in every tournament," he added.

Alcaraz added that while it was not "obligatory" for him to retain the position, ending the season as the World No. 1 is one of his prime goals for 2023.

“It's not obligatory for me to recover that, but of course you have to put the goals in the year," Carlos Alcaraz said. "So for me No. 1 spot is one of the main goals for me. In these great tournaments, I'm looking to do great to be able to be close or recover that number.”

Carlos Alcaraz leads the field at China Open in Novak Djokovic's absence

Alcaraz practising at the 2023 China Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will lead the field at the China Open as the top seed in Novak Djokovic's absence while making his debut at the tournament this year.

Sharing his excitement, Alcaraz said that he and his team have had some "quality" practice sessions in the lead-up to the big event in Beijing.

“We have [had] quality practice at home before coming here, played some sets with players from the academy that are playing great,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “I'm feeling great coming here. I had my first practice yesterday at the centre court. It was amazing to get in and step on the court see how it is to be playing in that court.”

The Spaniard also spoke about putting his coach's experience, of having played well in China, to use and revealed the "great things" that Juan Carlos Ferrero has told him about the event.

“He told me a little bit about this tournament. Of course, since 2004 until now the tournament has improved a lot. It is almost a different tournament. But he told me great things about this tournament,” he added.

Novak Djokovic decided to skip the tournament this time. The Serb was last seen in action competing at the Davis Cup as part of the national team.

