Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update following shock Rio Open exit, targets return at Indian Wells & Las Vegas exhibition with Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz recently provided updates on the ankle injury he sustained at the Rio Open while playing against Thiago Monteiro in the first round. He aims to make a comeback at the exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas and the Indian Wells Open.

Alcaraz won the Rio Open in 2022 by defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final. The following year, the Spaniard also reached the final of the 2023 edition but was defeated by British star Cameron Norrie.

On Wednesday, Alcaraz apologized to his fans on X (formerly Twitter) for his withdrawal from the tournament due to an ankle injury. He added that he will undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

“Very sad I had to withdraw yesterday after hurting my ankle 😞🙏🏻 We will do some tests to see the extent of the injury. Thank you for the support! Obrigado 🇧🇷 @RioOpenOficial” Alcaraz tweeted

Expand Tweet

Hours later, the 20-year-old posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account. In the caption, he stated that he had an MRI on his ankle. After consultations with his doctor and physiotherapists, the diagnosis was a Grade II lateral sprain which will keep him out of the tennis court for a few days.

However, he assured fans that he will be back on the tennis court in Las Vegas, where he will face Rafael Nadal on March 3rd at the Netflix Slam exhibition match. He also confirmed his availability for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

“I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury. After the meeting with my doctor @drlopezmartinez and my physiotherapists @juanjo_moreno_m and @sergiokine the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells,” Carlos Alcaraz said

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Indian wells masters

BNP Paribas Open - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz was the winner of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters, which was the third Masters title of his career.

Alcaraz entered the tournament as the top seed. In the second and third rounds, he secured victories against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Tallon Griekspoor. Alcaraz defeated Britain's Jack Draper in the fourth round to set up a quarterfinal match with Félix Auger-Aliassime, whom he also knocked out.

Alcaraz then faced 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinal, and the match ended with scores 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in favor of the Spaniard.

In the final, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6–3, 6–2 to clinch the title.

At the 2024 edition, Alcaraz will be coming in as the second seed, competing with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and others.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here