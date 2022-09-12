"People will never forget this day" - Tennis fans lavish praise on Carlos Alcaraz for lifting maiden Grand Slam trophy at US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz continued his unbelievable form in 2022, winning the maiden Grand Slam title of his career at the US Open. Taking on Casper Ruud in the final, the teenager needed only four sets to outpower the Norwegian 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3.

With the victory, the Spaniard earned himself the World No. 1 spot, the youngest ever in ATP history to achieve the feat. He also became only the second teenager in history to win the US Open, with American legend Pete Sampras being the first.

Tennis fans on social media were quick to shower praise on the soon-to-be World No. 1, remarking that this day will go down in history as the beginning of the Alcaraz era and that fans will remember it for years to come. One fan wrote on the same:

"I think Carlos Alcaraz is going to be such a huge star in tennis that people will never forget this day, the day he won his first Major."

"I think Carlos Alcaraz is going to be such a huge star in tennis that people will never forget this day, the day he won his first Major."

Scott Seiver @scott_seiver

Another fan pointed out that this should come as no surprise to anybody, commenting that anyone who has followed the teenager's career trajectory would have known that he was destined for much bigger things.

"When you beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on consecutive days in 3-setters the way Alcaraz did in Madrid, and then crush Zverev in the final, that should have been an indication that this was something much more than an interesting young player riding a little wave. MUCH MORE."

Matt Zemek @mzemek

When Alcaraz won Madrid, many people said to pump the brakes. We often lavishly praise young athletes before their time.



I understand that. It happens. It's a reasonable reaction.



However:



It was pretty clear Alcaraz was no ordinary talent, no regular specimen. He has The Gift

One user took the time to hail the losing finalist Ruud, remarking that he put on a valiant display despite the final result going against him. The Norwegian, who will now rise to World No. 2 on Monday, was more than deserving of the spot, they thought.

"Losing two Grand Slam finals in the same year has to be tough, even if you faced Nadal and Alcaraz, two monsters. By the way, kudos to Casper Ruud. Tonight he showed he deserves to be there. The new world no. 2!"

Relevant Tennis | Stats & Info @RelevantTennis



By the way, kudos to Casper Ruud. Tonight he showed he deserves to be there.



The new world no. 2!

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Matt Turck @mattturck
Alcaraz has achieved so much at 19 already - US Open and an island off San Francisco named after him

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18
Sure, Carlos Alcaraz fans will be happy now but they'll never know the nearly-there heartbreak of their fave coming close to winning their first major multiple times before finally dragging themselves over the line so I mean, who's really winning, eh?!

Ravi Ubha @raviubha
Recall that Alcaraz was:



-Down a break in the 5th to Cilic in the 4R

-Saved a MP in the 4th set, then trailed Sinner *3-2, 40-15 in the 5th in the QF

-Trailed Tiafoe by a set in the SF

-Saved 2 SP in the 3rd set v Ruud in the final



+Had to recover from those late finishes

GothamChess @GothamChess
Carlos Alcaraz is going to win 100 Majors

Vansh @vanshv2k
I never thought we'd ever see a teenage major champion in men's tennis. Those days seemed so far removed. Carlos Alcaraz is an absolute anomaly. 23 hours, 39 Min on Court across 7 matches.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan
I want that Nike x Alcaraz ad on a 7-story tall billboard in Times Square

Aadarsh @AlcarazSzn
Alcaraz won Miami they were saying, he didn't beat big 3 yet, he beat Nadal - Djokovic back to back & won Madrid they were saying his GS results are underwhelming



He kept on doing well but still people kept calling him overhyped



Now he just won USO & became youngest world #1 🤯

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan
Juan Carlos Ferrero took a bet on a 15-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in September 2018



Fast forward September 2022 - they're both Grand Slam champions and world No.1s

Amy Lundy Dahl @AmyLundyDahl

He volleyed better

He defended better

He outlasted the field

Tennis has a new king

#Alcaraz

Tennis has a new king
#Alcaraz
#USOpen

"This is something I dream of since I was a kid" - Carlos Alcaraz after his US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open

Speaking in his on-court interview after the win, Carlos Alcaraz remarked that it had always been a childhood dream of his to win a Grand Slam title and become the World No. 1 and that he was elated to achieve both at the same time.

He went on to thank his coach, his team and family members who have stood by his side throughout the years, stating that none of it would have been possible without their help.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid. To be number 1, to be a champion. It's something I worked really really hard for. It's tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions," Carlos Alcaraz said. "This is something I tried to achieve, all the hard work I did with my team, my family."

