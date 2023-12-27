"Carlos Alcaraz is going to lead the next 10 or 15 years" - Novak Djokovic on "great new rivalry" with Spaniard

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic acknowledged a brewing rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. He praised the 20-year-old and believed him to be a leading player in the coming years.

The duo are set to clash at the 2023 Tennis Cup in Riyadh. The exhibition match is scheduled to take place on December 27. The event saw Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka lock horns on the women's side a day ago, with the Belarusian coming out on top.

Djokovic spoke highly of Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the event. After his longstanding rivalry with two tennis greats - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the 24-time Grand Slam champion hailed a "great new rivalry" against the World No. 2.

"It's good that there's a great new rivalry in tennis. He's going to lead for the next 10 or 15 years," Djokovic told the media (via Marca).

With Federer's retirement in 2022 and Nadal's absence in the 2023 season due to hip surgery, the 36-year-old believed their generation was "coming to an end".

"Rafa didn't play in 2023, Federer retired... Our generation is coming to an end, but the emergence of Alcaraz is great," he said.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's clashes in 2023 season

Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz(right) at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed an exciting rivalry in the 2023 season. They clashed four times on-court with the World No. 1 emerging victorious thrice.

Their first meeting of the year came at the semifinals of the French Open. Djokovic won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the final and claim his record 23rd Grand Slam title.

The duo next met at the Wimbledon final. Novak Djokovic was eyeing his eighth Wimbledon title while Alcaraz had just tasted his first Grand Slam title victory at the 2022 US Open. In an epic five hour match, Alcaraz won 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his second Major.

The third encounter between the two was in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, with Djokovic triumphing 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4). Their fourth meeting of the year came in the semifinals of the ATP Finals where the Serb won 6-3, 6-2 and eventually won the title.

The overall head-to-head between the two players stands at 3-2 in Djokovic's favor. They will meet for the final time this season in the exhibition match at the 2023 Tennis Cup in Riyadh on Wednesday, December 27.

