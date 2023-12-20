"Carlos Alcaraz is going to win all the Grand Slams on all surfaces" - Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes Carlos Alcaraz could win every Grand Slam during his career.

Alcaraz has already won 12 singles titles at the age of 20. These include two Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 titles. He had a good 2023 season, winning 65 of 77 matches, with six titles to his name.

Former World No. 2 Corretja has said that the 2024 season would be a good one for the current World No. 2 if he wins a Grand Slam. He believes the French Open would be a big goal for Alcaraz. Corretja feels the 20-year-old would approach the tournament differently after suffering cramps during his semifinal against Novak Djokovic this year.

"To me, winning a Grand Slam would make it a very good season. I think that this year, for example, Roland Garros is going to be a very big goal for him. After what happened last year (cramps against Djokovic), I think he will manage it differently. He will have less anxiety and he’ll be wanting to get to Paris to win, because he knows that it is a very long Grand Slam," he told Eurosport.

The 49-year-old also said that Alcaraz was going to win all the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events on all surfaces because of his playing style and character.

"I've said it a long time ago, I think Alcaraz is going to win all the Grand Slams on all surfaces, even the Masters. I think he is going to be a player who is going to win all the titles practically possible and it is because of the way he plays, his ambition, and his character. I think his tennis is very high. So it seems to me that Alcaraz is destined to be one of the special ones," Corretja said.

Carlos Alcaraz set to start 2024 season at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the ATP Finals

After finishing the 2023 season, Carlos Alcaraz will start the 2024 season at the Australian Open. The Spaniard missed last year's edition of the Melbourne Major due to injury.

He has made only two appearances at the Australian Open so far, the first of which came in 2021. Alcaraz reached the second round in what was his Grand Slam debut before losing to Mikael Ymer.

He then competed in 2022 and reached the third round where he put up a tough fight before losing to eventual semifinalist Matteo Berrettini.